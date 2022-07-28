Tok&Stok: Pacaembu chairs are sold in store – 07/27/2022 – Daily life

A furniture and decoration store put up for sale the original chairs of the orange bleachers at the Pacaembu stadium, in São Paulo, on the internet. Prices range from R$1,499 to R$1,799.

According to the stadium’s communication, it is a coordinated action between the store and the new management of the place, granted to the private sector in 2019. civil society, non-profit, which has been developing, since 1998, projects to contribute to the education of children and young people from socially vulnerable communities.

In a statement, the store said that the main objective with the Cadeira Pacaembu line is “to celebrate this story with the fans — bringing a little piece of the stadium to their homes”.

“We believe that repurposing the chairs, avoiding their disposal and giving them a new purpose, so connected to the emotions of the fans, is a great way to honor their legacy”, says the statement, which says that the collection is being sold in a limited edition. .

According to the concessionaire Allegra, the current manager of the stadium, the sale of chairs and stools made from the old seats of the Pacaembu stands “is a socio-environmental initiative, with the objective of praising the history of football in the most emblematic stadium in Sao Paulo City”.

In a note, the concessionaire also declared that the reuse of chairs avoided their disposal, giving them a new purpose. It states that there is still no legal or contractual restriction to the initiative.

The site is listed by state and municipal preservation agencies.

For Renato Anelli, architect and professor of the postgraduate program at Mackenzie, there are doubts about how furniture that belongs to a listed property can be marketed without authorization from the legitimate owner, which is the city hall, and, if this is foreseen or not in the authorizations for interventions issued by Conpresp and Condephaat (the councils responsible for preservation in the municipality and state, respectively).

“It is a very ‘sui generis’ situation, because it is public property, it was not sold in the concession, what I have information about is this”, he said.

According to him, who is a former counselor at Condephaat, there were many complaints about how requests for authorization of interventions and approval of projects were being chopped.

“There were many comings and goings without us being able to get a sense of the whole thing, and it seems to me that this continued after I left. [em 2021]. It has a certain limbo, at least in terms of information about what’s going on and whether it’s been authorized or not,” he said.

The Sheet questioned the City of São Paulo about the sale of chairs and, through Seme (Municipal Sports Department), the management informed that there is no legal or contractual restriction to the initiative.

“The complex’s concession contract provides for the need for the concessionaire Allegra Pacaembu to replace the existing seats in the stands with new ones, made of durable and resistant material,” the note said.

“It is up to the concessionaire to dispose and/or dispose of existing materials and equipment in the Pacaembu Complex, valuing sustainability and a disposal that generates the least possible impact and interference”, he explains.

In May, the stands at the stadium, which is located in central São Paulo, were partially demolished.

According to the concessionaire Allegra, the current manager of the architectural complex inaugurated in the 1940s, the works are aimed at expanding the bathrooms and creating cabins, a space for events and a food court, in addition to providing more accessibility to the public with disabilities or Reduced mobility.