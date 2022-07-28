Towards BRL 1 million in FIIs: learn about the strategy of Gabriel Porto, who started building assets with BRL 1,000

At 25 years old – being eight as an investor, Influencer Gabriel Porto has attracted thousands of followers on social media interested in learning more about real estate funds. In addition to his own trajectory, which would already prove the efficiency of the discipline in investments, the young man from Vitória da Conquista (BA) maintains an investment portfolio open to the public, whose objective is to reach R$ 1 million in FIIs.

Porto spoke about the strategy in this Tuesday’s edition (27) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

Porto’s contact with investments began early on, when he was in high school. At the time, he received a family savings account and was encouraged to think about what he would do with the money.

“It wasn’t much more than R$1,000 at the time,” he recalls. “I had to choose whether to keep the resource in my savings account or look for other forms of investment”, he explains.

The dilemma triggered the trigger of an investor from Porto, who decided, in 2014, to seek more knowledge about the equity market and, consequently, about real estate funds.

Four years later – with more experience and satisfied with the choices made so far – he realized that few FII specialists spoke openly about the product and decided to venture into the internet as well.

“In addition to the market being growing at that time, there was still a great need for content on the subject”, he recalls. “Then I saw an opportunity to help other investors who were just starting out,” he says.

The idea worked and, currently, Porto already has almost 400 thousand followers on Instagram alone. He is also the author of the book What Never Tell You About Real Estate Funds and creator of the ONTC method, which seeks to simplify investing in FIIs for novice investors..

To reinforce the efficiency of real estate funds as a vehicle for building equity and passive income, in January 2020 Porto started the R$ 1 million in FIIs project, a public portfolio created from scratch and managed by the influencer himself.

“Showing people what the investor trajectory is like, starting from scratch and looking for an asset that can generate tranquility, security and [oferecer opções para] retirement”.

Towards BRL 1 million in real estate funds

Porto’s public portfolio currently stands at R$370,000 – 37% of the project’s objective. The portfolio is made up of around 20 real estate funds that yield, monthly, around 1% in dividends, which are reinvested in the portfolio itself.

In July, the influencer received more than BRL 4,000 in dividends alone, as he highlighted on social media.

BRL 4,004.15 This was the dividend received in my wallet #1million only in the month of July 2022. Dividend 100% reinvested that will bring me even more income in the coming months. This is the compound interest game! — Gabriel Porto | Fiis (@Gabrielfiis) July 26, 2022

In addition to working on social networks, in the courses it promotes and managing its own investments, Porto is currently studying the eighth semester of medicine.

Despite the tough routine and already being able to cover their expenses with the income generated by the assets, the future doctor doesn’t even consider talking about retirement.

“Retiring is something I don’t see myself doing so quickly,” he reflects. “I am 25 years old and have a lot of firewood to burn in relation to work”, she concludes.

Understand real estate funds

Real estate funds raise funds among investors for the purchase of properties that can later be rented or sold. The income obtained in the transactions – leasing or capital gain – is distributed among the shareholders, in the proportion in which each one invested.

Over the years, the real estate fund market has developed and today there are funds focused from the administration of offices to rural properties, including shopping malls, logistics warehouses, hospitals and bank branches.

In the market, investors also have the option of “paper” FIIs, which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate segment. The papers are indexed to price indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

Currently, 1.718 million Brazilians invest in real estate funds, according to B3’s monthly bulletin.

