Tower of Fantasy will be out on August 10 for PC and mobile

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio announced that Tower of Fantasy will be pre-downloaded on August 9th and will launch globally on August 10th for desktop and mobile devices. More than three million players have already registered for the game on the official website.
Pre-registration for Tower of Fantasy can still be done on Steam, Epic Games Store, App Store and Google Play.
More details about the game can be found below, via Level Infinite.
Set hundreds of years in the future after humans fled the ramshackle environment of Earth to the distant planet of Aida, Tower of Fantasy’s open-world action has been a hit with players in China, and soon players around the world will be able to enjoy the electrifying action. Behold an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, develop your character freely, experience immersive objectives and hair-raising combat in insane battles as you explore the open world.
The global release finally arrives after two closed beta tests, in which fans were able to get a sneak peek at what’s to come. Players were impressed by the in-depth character customization system, thrilling weapon-based action, open-world exploration shared with friends, and Tower of Fantasy’s immersive narrative.
Recently, fans noticed something strange happening on the official Tower of Fantasy twitter, a mysterious skewed message was sent on July 26th, causing some to believe that perhaps the account had been hacked. But the most observant fans noticed some hidden Morse code in the message, and curious wanderers began to decode the mysterious information. In a time where life meets art, the cause of the secret message was the Omnium tower being disturbed, leaving the official account on our world out of control. Does this mean that Aida’s world is beginning its descent into ours? This is an event rooted in the Tower of Fantasy worldview. After entering the game, more stories about the planet Aida will unfold.
HIGHLIGHTS:
– Open world RPG
– An anime art style with post-apocalyptic science fiction
– Detailed character creation systems
– Immersive and electrifying combat
– Open world exploration
– Real world physics (climbing, gliding, swimming)
– Cooperative multiplayer mode