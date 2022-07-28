Trailer drivers protest against death of driver victim of delegate – Gerais

The location of the protest was the same where the traffic fight took place. (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA press) Tow truck drivers protested this Wednesday afternoon (7/27) on Avenida do Contorno, near Viaduto Oeste, in Belo Horizonte.

A horn was honked in protest over the death of a man who was driving a trailer yesterday afternoon (26), when he was eventually killed when he was involved in a traffic fight.

The author of the shot that hit the victim is police chief Rafael Horcio, from the State Department for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Civil Police (Denarc).

The location of the protest was the same place where the traffic fight took place. BHTrans agents and military police acted to minimize impacts on traffic, which was slow in the region. Dozens of trucks occupied two lanes of Avenida do Contorno.

The delegate confessed to being the author of the shooting, but was released by the Civil Police. According to the PC, the decision to release the delegate was made after a “technical-legal analysis” and hearing of witnesses.