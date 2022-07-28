Treasury Direct: Bond yields fall with Fed and lower-than-expected GDP in the US

After the rally in the risk markets and the decline in futures interest recorded the day before (27), the rates offered by public securities traded in the Treasury Direct show a fall on the morning of this Thursday (28).

Attention is focused on the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which fell 0.9% in the second quarter in annualized terms, according to the first estimate by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), released today.

The data presented indicate that the US economy has entered a technical recession – when there are two consecutive quarters of decline. In the first quarter of this year, the country’s GDP fell by 1.6% in annualized terms.

After the release of the number, the yields offered by US Treasury bonds (treasuries) fell in most maturities.

In the reading of some financial agents, this may lead the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) to adopt a less aggressive stance on interest rates in the next meetings.

The day before (27), Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, abandoned the guidance on the next rate hike and acknowledged that “at some point” it will be appropriate to decelerate the pace of increases. In the reading of some financial agents, the monetary authority was seen as more dovish (less inclined to monetary tightening) at the meeting.

The local market also reflects the deceleration of yet another inflation data. Today, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was presented, which increased 0.21% in July in the monthly comparison. In the previous month, the increase had been 0.59%. The percentage was also lower than expected by the market.

At Tesouro Direto, the real return offered by inflation-linked paper maturing in 2026 once again moved away from the real interest delivered by longer-term papers.

At 9:20 am, the real remuneration offered by the IPCA+2026 Treasury was 6.18%, below the 6.27% seen a day earlier. At the same time, papers with longer maturities, such as the Treasury IPCA+2055, with semi-annual interest, registered a real return of 6.26%, lower than the one registered the day before, of 6.30%.

At the beginning of the week, the yield offered by the IPCA+2026 Treasury came to equal the return offered by the IPCA+2032 Treasury.

Among the fixed rate securities, the bond maturing in 2033 offered a higher return, in the amount of 13.33%, below the 13.44% seen the day before.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Thursday morning (28):

US GDP

The highlight of the international scene is in the GDP numbers. The result released today came far below the Refinitiv consensus, which was up 0.5%. In the previous quarter, the result had also disappointed the market, which had projected a rise of 1.1%.

According to the BEA, the smaller fall in the second quarter “mainly reflects an increase in exports and a smaller reduction in federal government spending”.

The agency also said that the decline in quarterly GDP “reflected declines in private investment in stock, residential fixed investment, federal government spending, state and municipal government spending and non-residential fixed investment.”

On the positive side, the declines were partially offset by increases in exports and personal consumption expenditures (PCE). Imports, which are a subtraction in the GDP calculation, increased.

For Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research, the numbers presented today showed mixed signals about the US economy.

At the same time that they brought a decrease in investments, mainly residential and non-residential, they also showed that there was a 1% growth in personal consumption, noted the expert.

“Even with the drop in GDP, strong job creation, unemployment close to full employment and the increase in consumption by households, demonstrate that the US economy would not be in a recessionary spiral, but in a course correction after the Covid crisis. -19,” Sung observed.

Although the signs are not very clear, he emphasizes that it is not possible to deny that the data already indicate that some sectors of the economy are slowing down, which could offer some relief for inflation and cause the Fed to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.

IGP-M

The day is full of economic schedule in the local scene. In the morning, investors followed the presentation of the IGP-M for July. In the afternoon, the market reflects the numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), with a projected creation of 250 thousand jobs, according to a Refinitiv projection.

About the IGP-M, Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) announced that, with today’s results, the index accumulates an increase of 8.39% and 10.08% in 12 months.

In the assessment of André Braz, coordinator of price indices, part of the deceleration is a reflection of the fall in the prices of important commodities, such as iron ore, corn and soybeans. The retreat, he says, is a reflection of the risks of a less encouraging macroeconomic scenario.

As for the consumer, the reduction in ICMS on electricity and gasoline pushed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) into the negative field, with a drop of 0.28%. “If it weren’t for the reduction in ICMS, the IPC would not have registered a negative rate,” said Braz.

Electoral system in focus

On the political scene, the Manifesto in Defense of Democracy created by the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP) already has more than 165 thousand signatures. The letter gathers the signatures of jurists and also counts on the adhesion of bankers and businessmen.

Yesterday (27), President Jair Bolsonaro mocked the document after repeated attacks on the Brazilian voting system.

Moments earlier, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he trusted the Brazilian electoral system.

The speeches took place during the PP national convention, in which the party formalized its support for the reelection of the President of the Republic.

