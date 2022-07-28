TREASURY DIRECT has new investors and hits a new RECORD; learn to invest

Yadunandan Singh

In July, the number of active investors at the Direct Treasurewhich currently have a balance in investments in the Program, reached 2 million, and set a new record. The numbers were released by the National Treasury this Tuesday (26).

(Image: Montage/FDR)

In the month of May, the total number of active investors in Treasury Direct was 1.97 million. between may and junethere was aincrease of 35 thousand investors with a balance in investments in the Program that integrates the fixed income class.

already the number of registered investors in the Program reached the total of 19.5 million of people in June. Compared to the same period last year, there was an increase of 69.57%.

Treasury Direct investment operations

In Juneat bond sales Treasury Direct publics totaled $3.67 billion. In the month, 592 thousand investment operations were carried out in these papers.

During that period, the ransoms were from BRL 2.13 billion. Thus, a net issuance of R$ 1.53 billion was observed.

Investments of up to R$ 1 thousand were equivalent to 60.48% of investment operations in June. The average amount per operation was R$ 6.1 thousand.

O title from the Treasury Direct with greater demand by investors was indexed to the basic interest rate, the Selic (Selic Treasure). This totaled, in sales, R$ 2.03 billion — and represented 55.31% of the total.

In early redemptions, securities indexed to the Selic rate also led the way, reaching R$1.19 billion. This equates to 55.57% of total buybacks.
In terms of maturity, most sales were concentrated in bonds maturing between 1 and 5 years, reaching 76.48% of the total.

Direct Treasury Stock

In the sixth month of this year, the inventory of the Program ended in BRL 94.07 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 2.6% compared to the previous month. In May, the stock had been R$ 91.69 billion.

You securities remunerated by price indices follow like the more representative of the stock, totaling R$ 50.83 billion — or 54.04% of the total.

Regarding the maturity profile of the papers in stock, the largest representation was the installment maturing from 1 to 5 years, reaching R$ 61.27 billion (65.13%).

How to invest in Treasury Direct

Through a few steps, anyone who has a CPF and a bank, savings or checking account can invest.

  1. Simulate the investment: in the simulator available on the Tesouro Direto website, it will be possible to find the ideal title for you;
  2. Make your registration: the Treasury Direct registration must be carried out directly with authorized brokers and banks;
  3. Transfer the money: transfer the amount you want to apply from your bank account to the account at the institution where you registered with Tesouro Direto;
  4. Start investing: there is the possibility of applying through the platform of the institution in which the registration was made, through the portal or through the official application of Tesouro Direto.
