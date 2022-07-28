Treasury Direct surpasses the mark of 2 million investors in June; see the most purchased title – Money Times

The number of people who apply in the Direct Treasure surpassed the mark of 2 million active investors in June. In detail, the total was 2,009,378 investorsa variation of 28.9% in the last twelve months.

Last month, the addition was 34,499 new active investors.

In the balance of May, the number of active investors reached 1.975 million, a variation of 29.5% in the last 12 months. This demonstrates the consistent growth pace for public titles in the market.

most purchased title

The most demanded security in the Treasury Direct by investors was the one indexed to the Selic rate (Selic Treasure) which totaled R$ 2.03 billion in sales and corresponded to 55.31% of the total.

Inflation-indexed bonds (IPCA+ Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest) totaled R$ 1.16 million and corresponded to 31.76% of sales, while fixed rate bonds (Prefixed Treasure and Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest) totaled R$473.99 million in sales, or 12.92% of the total.

At Treasury Direct, investors lend money to the Brazilian government and receive it back with interest in three types of modalities or indexes (prefixed, post-fixed and inflation).

“I maintain a preference for floating rate bonds such as Selic Treasure. In addition to being indicated for the construction of a emergency reserve with daily liquidity, the investment follows the trajectory of the Selicwhich is still high”, points out Fabio Louzadaanalyst and founder of the school I Bank.

