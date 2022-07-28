Twins and pregnant! Bia Feres announces pregnancy along with her sister

Bia Feres announces that the family will increase and shows her belly

Synchronized Swimming Athlete Bia Feres revealed that she’s going to be a mom once again! The swimmer is expecting her second child. She is married to Maurício Sirotsky for almost five years. Together they are already the parents of little Isaac. The firstborn completed his first year of life earlier this month.

The famous said that she discovered the pregnancy at the very beginning and in an unusual way! “It was kind of crazy. I just went to the market and there was a really good energy drink, which Maurício and I love. Then I got home and thought: ‘if I’m pregnant, I can’t drink energy drinks’. A very random thought”, revealed the athlete.

Bia Feres continued: “I’m one of those and I already had two tests in the closet. I made one and it was: pregnant!”. Upon hearing the news, she ran to tell her husband that he was very emotional. Mom even sent a picture to her sister, White Feres. Auntie did not hide her excitement at the news. “She was very happy, called me right away and it was a family party! Everyone celebrating,” said Isaac’s mom.

It is worth remembering that the sisters became well known for their performances as a duo. The Synchronized Swimming Twins, as they were nicknamed, are Pan American Games medalists. White is also pregnant! The athlete announced the pregnancy in April this year. She’s a first-time mom and she’s getting a little girl.

For now, Bia doesn’t know if she’s expecting a girl or another little boy. The family will find out at a revelation tea. “It was so suddenly that I found I couldn’t be more surprised and happy! Baby Isaac is now going to have a little brother or sister. It was already in our plans to have one more Babybut we did not imagine it would be this fast”, wrote the athlete.

Since discovering the pregnancy, Bia Feres chose to wait to disclose to fans. She is currently in her fourth month and the baby is expected to be born in early 2023. Meanwhile, Branca Feres is 31 weeks pregnant, which is eight months.

