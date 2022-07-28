Ucconx Announces Cancellation Of Millie Bobby Brown And George Takei | Pop & Art

Ucconx, a pop culture fair that takes place at Anhembi, in São Paulo, announced this Wednesday (27) the cancellation of the participation of Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), and George Takei (“Star Trek”).

According to the event, the actress has Covid and therefore could not come to the country. In a video posted by the “Star Trek” fan club Nova Fleet, which would mediate the panel on the series, Takei stated that her husband was diagnosed with the disease.

“My husband, Brad, just yesterday tested positive for Covid. He is coughing a lot and feeling very bad, and I can’t leave him here alone,” said the actor. “Luckily, I didn’t get it, it was negative for me. It’s a wonderful miracle.”

The cancellation announcement was made on Ucconx’s official social media profiles, but was later deleted. O g1 contacted the event’s press office, who said that their participation was actually canceled because of the positive test for Covid.

According to the press office, the first announcement has been deleted as they are preparing a more detailed statement. Until the last update of this text, the statement was not released on the networks.

“Tickets purchased for the panels, VIP PASS, FAN PASS by Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei remain valid and have been automatically transferred to the panels of Dacre Montgomery and Ian Somerhalder, respectively. the e-mail [email protected]”, says the advisory in a statement.

On social media, fans complain about the disorganization and lack of information about the cancellation. The event’s official website is outdated and still shows Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei as attractions.