UCCONX: Fans Complain About Empty Festival After Canceling ‘Stranger Things’ Eleven Millie Bobby Brown | pop

It takes place in São Paulo between the 27th and 31st of July, the UCCONX. The event that promised to bring together in one place several attractions of pop culture, including series, movies, comics, cosplays and the like, it had as a cheaper option, the entire ticket for this Thursday, 7/27 at R$ 250, but it also offered the possibility of acquiring a passport that gave the right to participate in every day of the event for R$ 1,200 . It had everything to go right, right? 🥳❣

However, he is not doing as well as expected 😦😑. O cancellation of the presence of Millie Bobby BrownEleven in “Stranger Things“scheduled to participate in the festival this Saturday, 7/30, and on Sunday, 7/31, took everyone by surprise.

2 of 3 Millie Bobby Brown would participate in the event — Photo: Reproduction IMDb/Roy Rochlin Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown would participate in the event — Photo: Reproduction IMDb/Roy Rochlin Getty Images

In an official note this same Wednesday, UCCONX said that the star contracted Covid-19 and could not attend. Already actor George Takei, from “Star Trek”, also canceled attendance at the event, under the justification that his husband, Brad Takei, also contracted Covid. The statement further stated that tickets for canceled panels were automatically transferred for other panels with actors Dacre Montgomery and Ian Somerhalder.

However, several photos and videos began to appear on the internet that show the extremely empty event on its first day. It is possible to notice both the absence of an audience and of brands that should be occupying stands. 😯😬

3 of 3 UCCONX: Images show empty event on its first day — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter UCCONX: images show empty event on its first day — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

On Twitter, a user shared print with the event’s guidelines, and drew attention to ban on the use of cameras. 📸🚫

The same profile also said that this could be the beginning of a legal process: “Some lawyers and consumers have contacted us reporting the start of a joint action to sue UcconX for Misleading Advertising and ask for compensation. move labor process”. Jeez! 😶⚖

The situation is so unusual that UCCONX began to be compared on social media with the Fire Festival, a ghost event that would be held on a paradise island for millionaires, but was only promised to those who bought the tickets. The case even became a documentary in 2019 on Netflix.

The UCCONX agenda foresees the presence of Brazilian influencers such as Nobru, Fallen and Castro Brothers, in addition to Rupert Grint, Rony of the Harry Potter franchise.