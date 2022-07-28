UcconX without Millie Bobby Brown and artists revolt internet – 07/27/2022 – Illustrated

Billed as the largest pop culture fair ever held in the country, UcconX emerged among the most talked about topics on social media this Wednesday (27) after visitors began to share their anger at an empty convention center and cancellations of events. two of the biggest attractions of the event.

Millie Bobby Brown, the Eleven of “Stranger Things”, and George Takei, known for playing helm Hikaru Sulu in the classic series of “Star Trek”, announced at the last minute that they would no longer come to Brazil because of Covid-19. She would have contracted the virus, and he could not travel because her husband would have received a positive diagnosis for the disease.

The cancellation left fans outraged. They paid between R$700 and R$5,400 to participate in panels or meet with the actors. The UcconX organization announced that tickets and packages would remain valid, but to see other guests — Dacre Montgomery, also from “Stranger Things”, and Ian Somerhalder, star of “The Vampire Diaries”.

Sought, the organization of the event informed the Sheet that “whoever does not want the exchange can request a refund by email”. The information passed via the press office, however, was not shared with the buyers, and UcconX’s social networks, as well as its website, continue to display images and posters about the participation of Brown and Takei.

Scheduled to take place between this Wednesday and Sunday (31), with tickets ranging from R$250 to R$400 for each day of programming, the convention occupies 144,000 m² of the Anhembi Complex. Videos posted on social media at the opening of the event, however, show the empty space.

In addition to the few visitors, the images also show that stores and the Artists Alley, an area dedicated to comic artists and illustrators, were not occupied by their supposed tenants. There are frequent complaints that there is nothing to do at the fair.

The organization of UcconX, in turn, says that “the structure is 100% set up” and that “like every beginning of the festival, it is normal that the public movement is smaller on the first day, also used for eventual adjustments”. Similar scenes, however, are not seen at CCXP, the main pop culture fair in Brazil, which opened in 2014.

Daniele Pontanelli, who won a pair of tickets for the event in a raffle and was on this first day with her goddaughter, between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, says that the opening of the space took place after the scheduled time. “It was much more empty than I thought, because the lottery I participated in would distribute 1,600 entries, in addition to a companion. When we entered we found that gigantic and practically empty space”, she says.

“I went to look at the map of the event, but I couldn’t see anything at the place. The biggest booth is the one that sells ‘Harry Potter’ stuff and it’s right next to the entrance. The artists that I heard had to rent tables to sell their things were very few. I saw about six tables occupied at most.”

“Up until the time we left, when my niece got tired of walking and there was nothing to do, the gaming machines weren’t even open. There was only a skate rink and three cosplayers taking pictures with the guys”, adds Pontanelli. . “So boring!”

Reports from former employees of the project, which has been planned since before the pandemic, also went viral on Twitter. In them, there are complaints of non-payment of salary, denial of vacations and accusations of a toxic work environment.

“BBL, a one-stop-shop company that has been operating in the games and esports market since 2018, acquired UcconX (Universal Creators Conference Experience) in February 2022 and has no relation to the event of the past”, informed the press office of the event. . “The complaints refer to the period 2021, which precedes the acquisition of UcconX by the current organizer. BBL sympathizes and regrets this situation.”

The UcconX brand was initially registered by the company Uccon Marketing Ltda. His website, however, went offline. The report was unable to contact the company’s partners.