Understand TJPE decision that obliges health plans to pay for treatment of people with autism covering special therapies | Pernambuco

A decision by the Pernambuco Court of Justice (TJPE) promises to guarantee more legal certainty for people with autism. The judges established nine theses, which are understandings of the responsibility of health plans and operators for expenses with multidisciplinary treatment and special therapies.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The decision, taken unanimously by 14 judges on Tuesday (26), defines how all magistrates linked to the court must proceed in actions brought by people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to have access to treatments.

Before, according to healthcare lawyers, different decisions on the same topic were common. “Imagine you explain to your client that he won’t have access to the same treatment that another father got for his son because he fell into a different stick?”, Punctuated the lawyer specialist in health, Viviane Guimarães.

On July 11, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of the limitation on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

Ten days earlier, the ANS had already made coverage mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the healthcare professional responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders, including autism spectrum disorder.

2 of 2 Judges during the hearing that judged the IAC on treatment for people with autism — Photo: Reproduction/TJPE Judges during a hearing that judged the IAC on treatment for people with autism – Photo: Reproduction / TJPE

The TJPE, in practice, recognized what the ANS determined and defined how to proceed in some points that could generate doubt after the definition of the exhaustive role by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in June, according to experts.

With the Incident of Assumption of Competence (IAC) judgment, a general understanding was created on nine points. The IAC is a legal instrument that allows, for example, the creation of jurisprudence.

Representative of the Brazilian Bar Association of Pernambuco (OAB-PE) in the trial and father of a child with autism, lawyer Franklin Façanha said that this result was a struggle of years, started even before the judgment of the taxing role by the STJ.

“From now on, all judges will have to judge according to what the IAC defines. Finally, we managed to have an understanding that judges can no longer deny treatments under the terms placed on trial”, said Façanha.

The OAB representative also stated that this is an unprecedented decision in the country and that it may support other courts. “It is important to know that, despite not administratively changing the mandatory nature of the plans, the IAC guarantees that, whoever is denied treatment, the judiciary will return”, declared the lawyer.

The understandings deal with the treatments to be offered and also provide that families can receive moral compensation in case of denial of treatment.

Briefly, according to the lawyers, the IAC defined the following:

Health plans must cover the therapies indicated by the attending physician;

The requirements necessary for the health professional to be considered an expert in the ABA, BOBATH, HANEN, PECS, PROMPT, TEACCH methods and sensory integration must comply with specific legislation on the health professions and regulation of their respective professional councils.

Once the inability and/or unavailability of the accredited network to offer the method indicated by the doctor is proven, the health plan will pay for the same treatment for the person with ASD in the private network

Reimbursement will be under the terms of the contract for cases in which, even with the adequate provision of the health service in the accredited network, the beneficiary chooses to perform it in the private network;

The reimbursement must be in full, within 30 days, when the operator fails to comply with the duty to guarantee the service, in the face of unavailability or inexistence of a provider that is part of the agreed assistance network; or, if the plan improperly denies coverage, the beneficiary is required to pay the costs of care.

The denial of funding for multidisciplinary therapies provided for in the contract may result in compensation for moral damages.

Special therapies of hydrotherapy, hippotherapy, music therapy, psychopedagogy and psychomotricity, when applied by health professionals, are mandatory to be covered by health plan operators. The rules of reimbursement and compensation for moral damages also apply to these therapies.

A victory, pointed out the specialist, was the issue of the service not being restricted to clinics, and the child could be accompanied by a therapist at school, for example.

“The therapist will carry out the treatment both at school and at home. There was a great deal of discussion that it would not be a medical, rehabilitation therapy. The plans denied it, but it was established that they are entitled to this follow-up. […] Then you work with the child in the general context, not just in the office”, said Viviane.

“The gold standard treatment of autism is through rehabilitation, not medication. This recognition is a huge victory,” said the lawyer.

Another aspect was the recognition that the plans need to cover special therapies of hydrotherapy, hippotherapy, music therapy, psychopedagogy and psychomotricity, when applied by health professionals.

“It was very difficult for the judges to grant this type of therapy, especially music therapy. In this trial, the plans will have to grant and these therapies have the same rights as other specialized ones, which is the issue of reimbursement”, said the lawyer.

Façanha recalled that another essential aspect is the issue of quality of treatment offered by health plans. With the IAC, families have an option.

“I became an autistic lawyer so that no one had to go through what I went through to get treatment for my son. […] So that no one has to spend a year in a clinic that doesn’t have the proper care,” said the lawyer.

The IAC’s rapporteur was the judge Tenório dos Santos. In all, 18 judges participated in the debate, which took place on the internet, but 14 voted. The theses signed by the TJPE can be consulted, in full, on the court’s website.