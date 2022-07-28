US Central Bank raises interest rates again | Economy

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, raised interest rates in the country on Wednesday (27) to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% – a rise of 0.75 percentage point. . It is the fourth time this year that interest rates are high.

With the 0.75 percentage point increase, the Fed kept up the pace of rate hikes from its June meeting, which had already been the biggest increase since 1994.

In a statement after Wednesday’s meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that it should continue raising the rate in the next meetings.

“Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fomc reported.

The increase in interest rates in the United States occurs in a scenario of very high inflation. In the 12 months through June, consumer prices jumped 9.1% in the country. It was the biggest advance since November 1981.

US inflation remains under pressure as gasoline and food prices remain high.

High interest rates in the United States tend to be reflected in a rise in the dollar exchange rate in Brazil, as there is a withdrawal of the country’s currency, with the objective of seeking better remuneration abroad.

But this increase was already, in the jargon of investors, “priced in” – that is, an increase in this proportion was already expected. Thus, the announcement of the Fed’s decision did not provoke more accentuated movements in the price of the dollar here on Wednesday.

The effects in Brazil, however, can also be long-term: the rise in interest rates in the US indicates a slowdown in the world economy in the coming months, as loans and investments become more expensive.

This slowdown tends to have effects here in the form of lower demand for Brazilian products and services – which can, however, help to reduce domestic inflation, which is also putting pressure on local accounts.