US Central Bank raises interest rates again | Economy

The Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) raised the country’s interest rates this Wednesday (27) to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% – an increase of 0.75 percentage point. It is the fourth time this year that interest rates are high.

With the 0.75 percentage point increase, the Fed maintained the pace of interest rate hikes from the June meeting – which had already been the biggest increase since 1994.

In the statement after the meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that it should continue raising the rate in the next meetings.

“Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fomc said.

The increase in interest rates in the United States occurs in a scenario of very high inflation. In the 12 months through June, consumer prices jumped 9.1% in the country. It was the biggest advance since November 1981.

US inflation remains under pressure as gasoline and food prices remain high.

High interest rates in the United States tend to be reflected in a rise in the dollar rate here, as there is a departure from the country’s currency, seeking better remuneration abroad. This increase, however, was already, in the jargon of investors, “priced in” – that is, an increase in this proportion was already expected. Thus, the announcement of the Fed’s decision did not provoke more accentuated movements in the price of the dollar here on Wednesday.