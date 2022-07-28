US GDP drops 0.9% in Q2; expectations were for a rise of 0.5%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States fell 0.9% in the second quarter in annualized terms, compared to the first, according to the first estimate of the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis) released this Thursday (28).

It was the second consecutive quarterly decline, which indicates that the US economy has entered a technical recession (in the first quarter, US GDP fell by 1.6%, also in annualized terms).

The result came in far below the Refinitiv consensus, which was up 0.5%. In the previous quarter, the result had also disappointed the market, which had forecast a rise of 1.1%.

According to the BEA, a body linked to the US Department of Commerce, the smaller fall in the second quarter “mainly reflects an increase in exports and a smaller reduction in federal government spending”.

The Bureau said the fall in quarterly GDP “reflected declines in private equity investment, residential fixed investment, federal government spending, state and local government spending and non-residential fixed investment.”

On the positive side, the declines were partially offset by increases in exports and personal consumption expenditures (PCE). Imports, which are a subtraction in the GDP calculation, increased.

US GDP methodology

The BEA points out that the first GDP estimate, released today, “is based on incomplete source data or subject to further review”. The second will be released on August 25, based on more complete data, and the third and final estimate will be released on September 30.

The methodology used by the BEA, to calculate GDP growth in annualized terms, is different from that used by the vast majority of countries. The American method is the calculation of quarterly change with annualized seasonal adjustment, and the resulting change is raised to the fourth power.

(This report is being updated)

