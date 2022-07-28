US GDP drops 0.9% in the second quarter, in the second consecutive contraction | Economy

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped 0.9% in the second quarter, according to preliminary annualized data released this Thursday (28) by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Department of Commerce of the country. .

It was the second straight quarter of decline: in the first quarter, the country’s economy also had an annualized drop of 1.6%, in the first retraction since the recession at the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago. In Q4 2021, the US economy grew at a robust pace of 6.9%.

In current dollars, GDP rose 7.8%, or US$465.1 billion, to US$24.85 trillion. In the first quarter, the increase had been 6.6%, or US$ 383.9 billion.

The North American GDP was pressured by the high inflation in the country (which reached the highest level in 40 years), by the rise in interest rates and by the continuous pressure on supply chains.

“The drop in real GDP reflects declines in private investment in inventory, in residential fixed investment, in federal government spending, state and local government spending and non-residential fixed investment,” the BEA said in a note. These declines were partially offset by increases in exports and household spending.

Differences in disclosure

The US uses a different methodology from that used by most countries for the disclosure of quarterly GDP. In Brazil, for example, the IBGE discloses the quarterly growth in relation to the immediately previous quarter and in relation to the same period of the previous year. The annualized rate, on the other hand, means the change in GDP if this percentage of growth or decline were maintained for an entire year.

Brazil and the United States also have different assessments of what is considered a recession. While here two consecutive quarters of decline indicate that the country has entered a technical recession, this classification is not usual there.