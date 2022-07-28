US GDP frustrates and country enters technical recession: “soft landing” of the economy or more cause for concern?

The United States, sooner than expected, entered the so-called technical recession in the second quarter of 2022 – that is, when the activity data drops two quarters in a row.

According to official data, GDP fell by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first three months of the year and in annualized terms, while the consensus expectation of market economists, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was an increase of 0.5%.

The data below was mainly driven by the drops in investment, both private and government. “The weakening of the real estate sector in the country (one of the most important for the American economy) reflects this scenario, signaling a drop in the number of constructions and real estate sales, given the high price and the increase in financing”, emphasizes Rachel de Sá, head of of Rico Investimentos’ economy.

Another highlight was the loss of breath in household consumption, which had been one of the main drivers of post-pandemic growth. Faced with the rise in prices of goods and services, especially food and fuel, many families begin to reduce consumption, worried about the drop in their savings level.

However, despite the worse-than-expected data, the reaction of the financial markets was, after the scare with the indicator, relatively positive. The main indices of the American Stock Exchange began to operate on the rise, before the beginning of the day of decline for contracts in the futures market.

It is worth noting that, the day before, the American markets (and also the Brazilian stock exchange) closed strongly with the most “dovish” (soft, signaling a lesser monetary tightening) from the Federal Reserve on a deceleration in the pace of interest rate hikes in the US, following a further increase in base rates by 0.75 percentage point, to the range between 2.25% and 2.5% per year.

The statement issued by the Fed brought little news. Inflation remains high, reflecting imbalances between supply and demand and exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, but the signs came from the speech of Jerome Powell, president of the institution, in a press conference after the meeting.

Powell reaffirmed his commitment to reining in inflation, and called the latest 0.75 point readjustments “unusually high” – though he didn’t rule them out. He also said that “it might be appropriate” to moderate the pace, depending on the indicators.

The GDP data ended up reinforcing this view of a slower pace of interest rate hikes, while showing that the recession may not be as intense as many market analysts still fear. the scenario of soft landingor soft landing of the US economy, may gain strength.

“Today’s reading just adds fuel to the fire that we are in or entering a recession,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade, told CNBC. “While it is certainly on the downside of estimates, keep in mind that a 1% drop is relatively small and supports the idea that any recessionary environment will be mild.”

Rachel de Sá also reinforces that, despite the drop in GDP and the scenario of technical recession, she does not expect the American economy to enter a period of strong contraction and crisis – as experienced, for example, in the years that followed the collapse of the Bank of Lehman Brothers investment in 2008 and the outbreak of the financial-real estate bubble in the country.

“First, because the job market remains robust, with unemployment in the country at a historically low level after the sharp drop in the pandemic. In other words, the vast majority of Americans continue to have a source of income resulting from work, and savings levels are still close to historical levels – despite the substantial drop in recent months, driven by high prices”, he evaluates.

Raone Costa, chief economist at Alphatree Capital, points out that, although below, the result was not too bad, as it was in line with the high-frequency information presented by the Atlanta Fed for the activity and which is updated much more constant (the so-called “GDP Now”).

“When this data turned negative, it was when most of this discussion about technical recession started and GDP came practically in line with that number. (…) What really contributed to down [na queda do PIB dos EUA] it was the part of inventories and residential investments, which was weaker than expected, but not by much”, he highlights.

Costa points out that the US economy has entered a so-called technical recession, but a more robust definition of a recession is a widespread and prolonged slump in activity. “Although there are two consecutive quarters of decline, it is not widespread, the job market remains very strong, with consumption growing, albeit at a lower rate”, he concludes.

Rodrigo Natali, chief strategist at Inv, shows greater pessimism, pointing out that consumption and employment are “holding back” the economy, but consumption is already decelerating constantly, as is savings. Meanwhile, inflation remains high. Thus, despite the interpretation that interest rates may rise less due to the economic slowdown, price data are either in line or surprising the market upwards, which requires higher rates.

The consumer spending price index (Headline PCE) released together with GDP increased 7.1%, remaining stable in relation to the immediately previous quarter. This result resulted from the combination of 10.2% increases in the prices of goods and 5.4% in the prices of services. In turn, the core that excludes food and energy prices advanced 4.4%, compared to 5.2% in the first quarter of 2022.

Genial assesses that the reading of the American GDP for the quarter points to a contraction of domestic demand, even in the face of a labor market that continues to show signs of a strong mismatch between supply and demand for labor.

“Our assessment is that the high level of inflation and the worsening of financial conditions, which reflect the fastest monetary tightening cycle since 1980 and the negative result of US stock markets in 2022, have been weighing on the decision of consumption and domestic investment. This result corroborates our assessment that the American economy should enter a recession to combat the high level of prices, which can be aggravated by negative shocks arising from the crisis in Europe and by the zero-tolerance Covid policy in China”, evaluate the economists of the House.

