US Interest and More: Understand What Moves the Market and Your Money Today – 7/27/2022

– US futures and European stocks start this Wednesday (27) higher, hours before the Fed decides on further interest rate hikes in the US, at 15:00 (Brasilia time). The market consensus points to an increase of 0.75 percentage point, which should not generate major surprises, and the attention of analysts and investors will be focused on the press conference by Powell, Fed Chairman, at 15:30 (Brasilia time), which will give signs of what will be the next steps of the American Central Bank.

-Here, in addition to news from abroad, investors should also reflect on the balance sheets that are beginning to be released, especially Carrefour (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Klabin (KLBN11), which released their numbers, in addition to waiting for more results after the market closes.