US Mega Millions jumps to $1 billion and you can win it from Brazil!

× Mega Millions

Three Steps to Play for the $1 Billion Prize

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play a single line for a price of under $5:

1. Access the Mega Millions page on TheLotter and choose the lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and an additional number.

2. Click play at the bottom of the screen, TheLotter’s local representatives in the US will buy the official ticket in the name of the interested party, and you will be able to see it scanned into your personal account before the draw.

3. Upon winning, you will be able to enjoy the prizes in full, 100% commission-free. You will be notified by email or text message.

If you win prizes of less than $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all travel expenses for you to receive the prize.

Panamanian wins $30 million jackpot

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the online lottery, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery. Upon receiving the great news, the new winner screamed, “Oh my God, I can’t believe it!” as she excitedly jumped on the other end of the line. “I really needed the money, you can’t imagine how much!” she said, when she was already calmer.

next draw

The next United States Mega Millions draw will be on the night of this Friday, July 29th, with a guaranteed jackpot of 1 billion dollars and, according to the rules of the North American lotteries, you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play. You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!