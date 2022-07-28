Vale (VALE3) should bring less encouraging numbers, with a drop in the price of ore and exchange rate effect

Vale (VALE3) announces this Thursday (27), after the market closes, its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). This, for specialists, should bring a considerable worsening in comparison with past periods.

In comparison with the same range of 2021, the expectation of houses is a sharp drop in numbers, since the basis of comparison is very strong. On a quarterly basis, a less pronounced drop is expected – and some even expect a slight increase.

“We expect weaker results from Vale due to the lower realized prices of iron ore, which should overshadow the higher sales volumes in the second quarter”, comments Itaú BBA in a report.

Last week, the mining company announced that it produced 74.1 million tonnes of iron ore between April and June this year, up 17% on a quarterly basis, but down 1.2% on the year.

The bank sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at $5.95 billion, down 6.7% in the quarter and 47.1% on the year.

Bradesco BBI follows the same path, saying that higher costs, due to the appreciation of the real, and lower ore prices should weigh on the numbers. House analysts see adjusted Ebitda at $5.75 billion, down 12% in the quarter and 49% in the year.

“The average price of iron ore dropped 3% in the quarter, to US$138 a ton, while we see average premiums falling to US$22 per ton, compared to US$29 in the first quarter”, defend the bank’s analysts.

JPMorgan, in turn, is betting that Ebitda will fall 17.5% on a quarterly basis and 43.1% on an annual basis, to US$ 6 billion. “The downward trend in iron ore prices in the quarter, of 18%, should result in negative provisional adjustments and weak volumes should result in lower cost dilution”, they comment.

Banco Inter’s team of analysts, on the other hand, is the only one that sees Vale’s Ebitda growing on a quarterly basis, up 3.5% to US$ 6.6 billion – despite still betting on a decline of 39.9% in the year.

According to them, the recovery in the quarterly basis of volumes sold of ore should boost revenue by 4% compared to the range between January and March. In the base metals segment, revenue should rise 8% on the same basis.

The Refinitiv consensus is for a profit of $3.887 billion for the quarter, Ebitda of $5.826 billion and revenue of $11.3 billion for the period.

