Valve Deletes AWP Dragon Lore Valued at $130K Collector’s Inventory | DRAFT5

THE valve deleted one AWP | dragon lore from a collector’s inventory. The information was brought by the portal jaxon.gg still on the 22nd. According to the report, this measure was taken because of the origin of the cosmetic item.
At the time, the hacker who took control of the account valued at more than R$10 million sold a good part of the Chinese collector’s skins in the most diverse digital markets that work with the Counter-Strike branch.
Since then, the valve has worked tirelessly to mitigate the damage from the incident, returning absolutely all items stolen from “HFB” by duplicating them, later deleting those that belonged to him and were traded illegally.
“Booth“, by the way, even tried to hide the AWP | dragon lorevalued at more than $130,000 – an amount that is around R$680,000, according to the current price – in a container, since he was aware of the item’s origin, but was unsuccessful.
Despite this, the user managed to receive this amount back by contacting the store where he had purchased the copy. the hunt for valvehowever, continues, given the countless stickers and other skins of value stolen.