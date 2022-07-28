Vasco continues the saga to enroll Alex Teixeira

Vasco continues this Wednesday the saga of being able to sign up his signature signing so far, Alex Teixeira. Ricardo Sá Pinto and his commission, of bad memory to the Cruzmaltino fan, in the end showed the fragility of the current club system in terms of organization and planning for some themes.

As explained yesterday by ge.com, the former Portuguese coach has been charging since 2021 what would have been fair for three months of work and no day received. Arrived in the management of former president Alexandre Campelo, in October 2020, having remained until December of the same year and characterized by the shorts he wore on the edge of the field and by a confused and identityless team, the former striker of the Portuguese team did not miss it. . But even so, he worked and needs to be paid, man!

Fired, the coach began to make contact with the new management in the expectation of an agreement. This year, nothing had yet been resolved and so an agreement was reached to pay him and the committee members amounts in February, March and April. But there was no payment and the case was FIFA. In 45 days after the last month of non-fulfillment, Vasco could be excluded from the right to register athletes, which had already occurred in the case of former striker Escudero, via CBF and its special court, the CNRD.

“The legal and financial departments were aware and so was the CEO of the club Luís Mello. The managers in general knew. However, the situation was left aside for the certainty that it could be adjusted with the approval of the SAF or even include the debt in the RCE. But FIFA didn’t want to know and the week before the hiring of Alex Teixeira, it fulfilled its role and blocked the transfer system. On the day of the calf’s presentation, embarrassment and few words. be very “boring” for the incoming reinforcement. But Alex already knows Vasco and at no time did he charge, having received from the executive manager Carlos Brazil the information that the agreement with FIFA was lining up. But the story would have the final chapter: pay!”

How to make this expenditure for a club already suffocating with the use of R$70 million from 777 partners? Jorge Salgado? The alternative could be another and it came from the United States. Vasco would still have money to receive from Tales Magno and that would save the operation. Mystery! Payment was made on Friday, July 22nd, with the window already open and unable to be used. No income to invest and no condition to sign up. A holy combination. Payment made, comes the anguish of notifying FIFA on Monday and waiting three consecutive days to release. In the middle of the way, one more question: would the value be right? Would the dollar exchange rate be correctly calculated? The account was redone, the adjustment was made and until this moment, the protagonist of Sunday’s event still doesn’t know if he will be able to be on the field. Sad reality of a club that will have to race against time to not pass this shame of saying to the cub once again “Alex, we had a little problem and you won’t be able to play on Sunday, ok?”. We await scenes from the next chapters of this saga.