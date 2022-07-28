Vasco sends three new hires; Getúlio has a proposal from Japan | vasco

After Alex Teixeira, Vasco is close to other signings. The club forwarded agreements with strikers Fábio Gomes (Atlético-MG) and Gustavo Maia (Inter), in addition to left-back Paulo Victor, also from the Rio Grande do Sul club. All on loan.

The negotiation with Fábio Gomes was first reported by the channel “Attention Vascaínos!”. The 25-year-old striker arrived at Atlético-MG earlier this season after having distinguished himself with the New York Red Bulls, in the United States. At Galo, the forward played 16 games, with three goals scored and two assists.

Fábio Gomes didn’t get a sequence of games for Atlético-MG. The Minas Gerais team has Hulk as the absolute starter and Sasha as an immediate reserve. After the club’s reinforcements in this window (Alan Kardec, Pavon and Pedrinho), Fábio lost even more space. He was a surprise in Galo’s lineup against Cuiabá, Turco’s last game in charge of the team. He didn’t surrender on the field and was substituted in the second half. It had been two months since Fábio played.

Another striker agreed with Vasco is Gustavo Maia, from Inter. The 1.68m player was hired in August 2021 as a side-to-side bet, but failed to score a streak. The 21-year-old’s assessment was not positive in the South, and Colorado was considering terminating the contract. They act as a winger, a position lacking in the current Vasco squad.

Gustavo was loaned to Inter by Barcelona and will now be loaned to Vasco.

Paulo Victor, the PV, is only 21 years old and was featured with the Botafogo shirt in 2021, being traded with Inter for R$ 3 million. At the Rio Grande do Sul club, the left-back played 19 games last year and ended up losing space this season, with just eight games, all for the Campeonato Gaúcho.

The arrival of the two Inter athletes involved Weverton’s departure to the Rio Grande do Sul club. The right-back, who lost space at Vasco, will defend Colorado.

While some arrive, there are people close to saying goodbye. Striker Getúlio, who is on loan from Tombense, has a proposal from Ventforet Kofu, from Japan, as reported by SBT. He returned to training this Wednesday, after recovering from an injury, but should no longer play for Vasco.

The striker arrived at the club in January of this year and, since then, has disputed the position with Raniel. The two took turns in the Vasco attack throughout the season, and Getúlio participated in 25 games, with three goals and one assist.

