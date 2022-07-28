Vasco x CRB: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and CRB face each other this Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in São Januário, for the 21st round of the Series B of the Brasileirão. In the first round, in Maceió, the teams drew 1-1.

1 of 5 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

Vasco needs to get back on the path of good results before it’s too late. With a victory in the last six games, the team saw the difference to the fifth place drop from eight points to six. The coach Maurício Souza was dismissed after the defeat to Vila Nova, in the last round. The team will be led this Thursday by Emílio Faro, who is the permanent assistant.

+ See Serie B table and standings

CRB has not lost in nine rounds. In that sequence, they drew five games and won four in the Brazilian. One of them was last Saturday, against Novorizontino, 2-1, at Rei Pelé. With 28 points, the team enters this round 21 in eighth position, trying to reduce the difference to the G-4, and makes a direct confrontation with Vasco.

Streaming: SporTV broadcasts the match with narration by Eduardo Moreno and comments by Conrado Santana, Paulo Nunes and Fernanda Colombo.

+ Watch Vasco vs CRB on Premiere. Sign here!

Vasco – coach: Emílio Faro

Again commanded by Emílio Faro, who had already taken over the reins of the team in the transition between Zé Ricardo and Maurício, Vasco will have the practically complete team available this Thursday. The only absence is Zé Gabriel, who is suspended. Yuri Lara must return to the team.

Possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

who is out : Zé Gabriel (suspended) and Riquelme (total rupture of the knee ligament)

: Zé Gabriel (suspended) and Riquelme (total rupture of the knee ligament) hanging: Quintero, Yuri Lara, Nenê and Matheus Barbosa

CRB – ​​coach: Daniel Paulista

Two holders lack the team in São Januário. Defender Gum and left-back Guilherme Romão are still recovering from a muscle injury and have not traveled to Rio. Gilvan was released by the medical department, but hasn’t played since July 7th and is expected to stay on the bench. The tendency is for Diego Ivo and Wellington Carvalho to form the defense this Thursday.

Without Romão, Daniel has been scaling the improvised right-back Raul Prata on the left and putting Reginaldo on the right. Striker Paulinho Moccelin debuted well against Novorizontino, but he is not 100% physically and Gabriel Conceição should continue in the team.

Probable starting lineup: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Diego Ivo, Wellington Carvalho and Raul Prata; Claudinei (Wallace), Yago and Rafael Longuine; Gabriel Conceição (Paulinho Moccelin), Emerson Negueba and Anselmo Ramon.

4 of 5 Probable lineup of CRB against Vasco — Photo: GE Probable lineup of CRB against Vasco — Photo: GE

who is out : Gum and Guilherme Romão (muscle injury) and Maicon Douglas (knee).

: Gum and Guilherme Romão (muscle injury) and Maicon Douglas (knee). hanging: Fabinho, Gum, Iago Mendonça, Rafael Longuine and Reginaldo.

+ Read more news from Vasco