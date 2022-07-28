Vasco’s Deliberative Council recommends approval of the sale of 70% of SAF

Vasco took another important step towards becoming a Sociedad Anónima do Futebol. On Wednesday night, the Deliberative Council of the club approved the opinion that recommends the proposal for the constitution of Vasco da Gama SAF, the transfer of assets from CRVG to capitalize Vasco da Gama SAF and the sale of 70% of Vasco’s shares. from Gama SAF to 777 Partners for R$700 million. The opinion was approved with 181 votes in favor and one against, in addition to seven abstentions.

This is the penultimate step towards the transfer of football from Vasco to 777 Partners. Despite the approval of the opinion, this step would not interfere with the occurrence or not of the Extraordinary General Assembly with the club’s members. As it was already defined, the AGE does not depend on the result of the vote in the Council and the final word would already be of the partners. But, in this way, with the favorable opinion, the partners will vote for the approval of the sale to the American company.

This Wednesday’s meeting was called as an emergency last Monday after Vasco managed to revoke the injunction that suspended the SAF rite at the club and forced Cruz-Maltino to open contracts with 777 Partners.

Now, the AGE should be convened for next week. For approval with the partners, a simple majority will be required. That is, 50% + 1 of the members who vote. If the sale is approved, 777 Partners will already assume the football of Cruz-Maltino and will command the flagship of the club.