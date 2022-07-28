Vettel announces retirement from F1 at the end of 2022

Load audio player

THE formula 1 will lose another multi-champion from the grid at the end of the 2022 season. The four-time champion Sebastian Vettel announced earlier this Thursday his retirement from the sport, in his newly created profile on Instagramdays before the Hungarian GP.

Vettel made his F1 debut in 2007, peaking his career in the years with Red Bull, winning back-to-back titles between 2010 and 2013. In 2015, he moved to Ferrari before joining Aston Martin, his current team, in 2021.

The news shakes up the F1 driver market considerably for next year, opening up a seat at Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll.

“The decision to retire was a difficult one for me, and I spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said in a statement released by Aston Martin. “At the end of the year, I want to take some time to reflect on what I’m going to focus on next year; it’s very clear to me that as a parent, I want to spend more time with my family.”

“But today is not about goodbye. It’s actually about saying thank you, to everyone, not just the fans, that without your passion, F1 wouldn’t exist.”

Vettel’s public announcement about his retirement was made through a video posted on his official Instagram profile, created last Wednesday (27). Watch below and check out the translation below:

“I love this sport. It’s been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember, but while there’s a lot of life on the track, there’s my life outside of it too. Being a racer has never been my only identity. I’m a big believer in identity: who we are and how we treat others, not what we do”.

“Who am I? I’m Sebastian. Father of three, husband of a beautiful wife. I’m curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people. I’m obsessed with perfection, I’m tolerant, and I feel we all have the same rights to life, regardless of who we are, where we come from and who we love”.

“I love being outside. I love nature and its wonders. I’m stubborn and impatient. I can be really annoying. I like to make people laugh, I like chocolate and the smell of fresh bread. Blue is my favorite color. I believe in change, and progress, and that a little bit makes a difference. I’m an optimist and I believe that people are good.”

“Aside from racing, my family has grown up and I love being with them. I’ve found other interests outside of F1. My passion for racing and F1 comes with a lot of time away from them, and that takes a lot of energy.”

“Committing to my passion as I did and in the way I thought was right no longer goes hand in hand with my desire to be a good father and husband. The energy it depends on to be in unison with the car and the team in pursuit of perfection demands My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for titles to seeing my kids grow up, passing on my values, helping them through their downfalls, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and more importantly, to be able to learn from them and let them inspire me”.

“Children are our future. Also, I feel there is so much to explore and learn about life, about myself. Speaking of the future, I feel that we are at a turning point, and how we shape the next few years will determine our lives.”

“My passion comes with certain aspects that I have learned to dislike, and that can be resolved in the future, but my desire to go after it has grown very, very strong, and it needs to become actions today. Talking is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There are no alternatives. The race has already begun”.

“My best race? It’s still to come. I believe moving forward. Time is a one-way street, and I want to go with time. Looking back just slows you down.”

“I can’t wait to race these unknown tracks and meet new challenges. The marks I left on the track will stay until time and rain erase them. They will be placed on us. Tomorrow belongs to those who shape it today. The next corner is in good hands, with the new generation already here”.

“I believe there is still a race to be won. Goodbye, and thank you for allowing me to share the track with you. I loved every part of it.”

Vettel made his F1 debut at the 2007 US GP, in a one-time appearance for BMW, before earning a seat for the remainder of the season with Toro Rosso. With the Italian team, he became the youngest F1 winner to date, triumphing at the 2008 Italian GP, ​​before his promotion to Red Bull, having his peak of success between 2010 and 2013.

The German joined Ferrari in 2015, his dream career, following in the footsteps of idol Michael Schumacher, fighting for the title in 2017 and 2018, losing to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. He left Maranello at the end of 2020 to race for Aston Martin, where he will end his career in F1.

