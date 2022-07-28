Video! Find out who is Ana Maria Braga’s new boyfriend | Column Fábia Oliveira

Fabíola Reipert had already given first hand that Ana Maria Braga had a new boyfriend. This column, who loves a ‘face badge’, went after and found out who the guy in question is. And as we are tired of saying that we are not a chest to keep a secretwe will show you who is the new chosen of the presenter.

O The lucky guy’s name is Fábio Arruda. Although still discreet in the relationship, sources close to this column confirmed that he was accompanying Ana Maria Braga in the recording of the final of ‘Super Chefinhos’, which took place last Sunday (27), in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to them, actor Fabio Caniatto, who plays ‘Louro Mané’, was also invited to be at Projac on his day off.

This columnist who speaks to you also discovered that Ana Maria Braga’s new boyfriend was at the June party held by the presenter on her farm, at the beginning of July. Fábio even appears very close to her in a video obtained by this column and which can be watched at the end of this note..

Sought by the column, Ana Maria Braga declined to comment on the new relationship. The presenter’s advice said that she “does not comment on her personal life”.

Playback: Social Network

