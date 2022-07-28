VIDEO: Woman is outraged by the delay in care at the HRO, hospital responds

A reader of ClicRDC contacted the newsroom to report another point of view about the serious problems that the Western Regional Hospital (HRO) in Chapecó has been experiencing. This time, we bring the case of a woman victim of a hit-and-run.

Tânia Fagundes received her first treatment at the hospital last week. According to the source who spoke to the portal, Tânia did not receive a prescription and was released. This Tuesday (26), she returned to the Emergency Room of the hospital unit and stayed for more than 10 hours waiting for care.

The patient arrived at the hospital around 11 am. At night, his wife recorded a video after losing patience with the situation in the Emergency Room:

Images: wife of Tânia Fagundes

Finally, according to the source, Tânia was released again after discovering that the HRO’s MRI machine is broken. There is still the complaint of lack of doctors in the Emergency Room.

HRO’s answer

ClicRDC sought the advice of the Regional Hospital, which responded promptly with the following note:

Patient care is provided in the Emergency Room after assessment of the degree of severity, screening that follows the Manchester Protocol. The most serious is attended first, regardless of how many are waiting – attendance is not on a first-come, first-served basis. As the video itself demonstrates, the capacity is continuous, as the Hospital Regional do Oeste is an ‘open door’ institution – it serves everyone who arrived from the various municipalities in the region. The MRI equipment, in fact, is awaiting repairs, therefore, at this time, inoperative. The Hospital purchases the service from a third party to provide the necessary care. West Regional Hospital

