Virginia Fonseca gives Leonardo BRL 30,000 gift

Virginia Fonseca didn’t save time to give her father-in-law, the singer Leonardo, for his 59th birthday. On her YouTube channel, the digital influencer said that she and her husband, Zé Felipe, decided to buy a piece of jewelry for the countryman, which cost R$30,000.

“Me and Zé really like jewelry, I wear it 24 hours a day […] I thought I’d also give Leo a necklace that he will wear daily […] We want to give something that has a meaning, a symbolic value”, explained Virginia in the video.

The jewel chosen by the famous was a necklace with three pendants, representing Zé Felipe, son of Leonardo, and the singer’s granddaughters, Maria Alice and Maria Flor. Jeweler Paulo Teixeira was responsible for creating the jewel and gave details about the piece to the R7.

“The chain is all in solid 18k gold, there are three pendants, white and yellow gold with blue sapphires and rubies set. The spacers of the three pendants are in solid gold. The two female pendants symbolize the two daughters and the middle one is Zé Felipe. It was really cool”, said Paulo Teixeira.





The jeweler also posted a video on his profile to better showcase the piece; watch:



