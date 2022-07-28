Vitinho, from Flamengo, receives a proposal from European football and can leave the club

O Flamengo received a proposal from Panathinaikos for forward Vitinho. The Greek club is interested in signing the 28-year-old, who is linked to the red-black only until the end of this year (and which will not be renewed for 2023). The information was first given by the “ge” and confirmed by the THROW!.

The Velho Continente team tries a free release, with Flamengo keeping part of the economic rights for a future sale. The model did not please the Carioca team at first, but negotiations continue.

Free to sign a pre-contract with any club, Vitinho will only talk to Panathinaikos if Flamengo gives the green light. according to THROW! found, shirt 11 would like to give a financial return to the Gávea team.

Signed in 2018 for 10 million euros (R$ 44 million at the time price) from CSKA Moscow, Vitinho went through ups and downs at Flamengo. The striker lived his best year in 2021, when he scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists. In all, there are 212 matches for Rubro-Negro, with 29 goals and 33 assists. In 2022, the athlete did not hit the net, but gave four assists.

*Intern, under the supervision of Cayo Pereira.

