Vítor Pereira criticizes Corinthians’ stance against Atlético-GO and says that victory against Galo was bad

For coach Vítor Pereira, Corinthians’ victory over Atlético-MG, last Sunday (24), for the Brazilian Championship, hurt Timão in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (28). ), against Atlético-GO. THE Parque São Jorge team was defeated 2-0 at Antônio Accioly Stadiumin Goiania.



For the Corinthians coach, his athletes did not enter connected and the explanation could be the fact that Dragão is in the relegation zone of the Brasileirão. However, the Portuguese made clear the condition other than a tie.

– I even accept that from the point of view of dynamics things don’t work out well, but from the point of view of aggression, determination, dispute of each move, I don’t accept. And we, in the next game, need to play with everything, with the knife in our mouth, mentally completely connected. That will bring us something else. Today we weren’t that team, I don’t know why, probably because of the previous victory. We would think because they are poorly positioned they wouldn’t be doing so well, but this is a knockout game and they took advantage of it, now it’s our turn to get home and turn around, because we have conditions. For that, we have to enter with that mentality – said VP at the press conference after the match.

The return game takes place in three weeks in São Paulo. Before, Corinthians will face the Libertadores quarter-final games, against Flamengo, on the next two Tuesdays (2 and 9). Second, Vítor, if the white-and-white club repeats the performance it had with Dragão, it won’t have a chance of qualifying in the continental competition.

– This game has to serve as a lesson that we cannot play that way. If we play the first half (against Flamengo) as we play today, we won’t have any chance (of going through Flamengo in Libertadores). We have to win the duels, split every move, be stronger, faster, we have to go all out. Today we were not that team. We played against an opponent who played like that and we lost fairly – highlighted the Corinthians coach.

Even so, Pereira believes that Corinthians can reverse the result in the Copa do Brasil, even needing to take two goals from the difference, but for that, it will need a completely different posture from the first confrontation.

– 2-0 is 2-0. We will have to go in, play as determined as they played here today. If we play the determined way, as they played here today, in our stadium, we have the possibility of turning the tie around. But we have to radically change the way we are on the pitch. Despite all the warnings, we did not enter with the mentality of facing, in mine – said Vítor.

Corinthians’ next commitment will be this Saturday (30), but for the Brazilian Championship. Timão receives Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena, for the first round of the second round of the Brasileirão.

The trend is for the Parque São Jorge club to go to the field with an alternative lineup, as the match will take place three days before the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo.