Vtor Pereira criticizes Corinthians’ position in defeat and says that victory in Mineiro ‘did wrong’

This Wednesday, Corinthians was defeated by Atlético Goianiense by 2-0, at Antônio Accioly stadium, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the match, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and spared no criticism of the team’s performance. According to the coach, the team lacked determination.

“The explanation of this game is very simple. I saw a team (Atletico Goianiense) fight in all the duels, play with the knife in their mouth, divide all the shots. I think the victory at Mineirão hurt us, because we didn’t fight for every ball, we weren’t faster and stronger. Therefore, in the return game, we have to play with exactly the determination that they came here, with the knife in our mouth, to keep our footing, we need aggression, we have to dispute each ball as if it were the last, we have to play hungry ”, said the technician incisively.

Vítor Pereira mentioned the victory of Corinthians by 2 to 1 against Atlético Mineiro, last Sunday. With the defeat this Wednesday, Timão needs to reverse a two-goal difference against the Goiás team in the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played at Neo Química Arena, on August 17th.

The coach was sincere when analyzing this Wednesday’s match. Vítor Pereira stated that the team was not aggressive and that they lacked more determination in the disputes during the game. According to the Portuguese, a different posture is necessary to guarantee qualification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Now, from the point of view of aggression, determination, in the dispute of each duel, in the dispute of each bid, this is what I did not like. We have to actually play the next game, when we play against them, we have to go in with everything, play with the knife on the ball, mentally go in completely connected and that will bring us something else. Today we were not that team”, said the Corinthians coach.

The Parque São Jorge club returns to the field this Saturday, at 19:00, for the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, Timão faces Botafogo for the 20th round of the national competition.

