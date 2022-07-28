Vtor Pereira explains Fausto Vera’s debut and tries to give rhythm to Corinthians reinforcements

Coach Vítor Pereira promoted the debut of midfielder Fausto Vera on Wednesday night, against Atlético-GO, at the Antonio Accioly stadium, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Asked about the option of sending the player to the field even in a complicated scenario, with the team playing poorly and losing on the scoreboard, the coach explained himself.

“We have some players who didn’t have the opportunity to train, because they started to play, so the game is the only way to make us competitive. Vera is a quality player, who has a rhythm, so we took advantage of it”, he said. the commander, wanting to give rhythm as fast as possible to his athletes.

“We have a lot of players coming from a stop, naturally these players are struggling, are not the same as before the injury“, evaluated VP, who sent to the field several athletes who had recently returned from injury, such as Fagner, Maycon and Willian.

In addition to the physical part and the intensity, Vítor believes that it is necessary to give more time on the field so that the athletes get to know each other more and more. In his view, practice is much more complicated than theory at this point.

“If I could catch everyone who came, mix them all up and they start playing… but football is not like that, it needs a connection between them and we haven’t had time to train. It ends up being in the game itself. come up, but those who came from an injury didn’t come at the same level as before, so you have to be calm. Balbuena mixes, Fausto mixes, Yuri mixes… we train with some who don’t play and that’s why it’s not possible either“, he analyzed, before concluding.

“Time is short too, qualifiers are already there. We have to come in with a different attitude, determined, as it was in most games. Today we went in thinking that the game would be resolved at any moment and it is not like that, because the opponent goes with the knife in his mouth and gave his life and we don’t leave everything on the field”, he concluded.

