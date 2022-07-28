‘We don’t have to get involved’ in the election, says president of the Superior Military Court | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Military Court, General Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos, said this Wednesday (27) that the body responsible for the functioning of the elections is the Electoral Justice.

According to Mattos, the mission of the Armed Forces is different: to ensure that the process is legitimate and has popular support.

“We have an Electoral Justice, and it is responsible for the actual functioning of that [eleições]. Our mission is different, we don’t have to get involved. We have to make sure the process is legit and all. That is the mission of the Armed Forces,” Gomes Mattos told journalists at the ceremony in which he said goodbye to the court.

In recent months, President Jair Bolsonaro has used the Ministry of Defense – invited by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for the election transparency commission – to pursue unfounded suspicions about electronic voting machines and propose changes, already incorporated or rejected, to the system. electoral.

Asked about the concern with political violence during the electoral period, Gomes Mattos said that the phenomenon “is our country, it’s the world.”

The general also reinforced that the military “will act within what is foreseen to guarantee that that process [eleitoral] is legitimate, and really has popular support”.

Gomes Mattos spoke with journalists after the farewell ceremony for the STM. The general will retire compulsorily when he turns 75 – the maximum age allowed for the position.

Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos joined the Superior Military Court on October 19, 2011 and has been in the presidency of the Court since March 17, 2021. The minister cited the greater recognition of Military Justice as a legacy.

Fachin says Electoral Justice will not tolerate violence in elections

In recent months, President Jair Bolsonaro – candidate for re-election – has made a series of baseless attacks on the elections and the security of the polls.

Part of these questions were also forwarded by the Ministry of Defense to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) within the scope of the Elections Transparency Commission, created in 2021. The TSE welcomed part of the suggestions and, when rejecting three points, pointed out technical limitations and justifications.

Last week, Valdo Cruz’s blog on g1 showed that military personnel from the Army’s High Command contacted ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to inform that they do not endorse attempts to discredit electronic voting machines. The group said it was dissatisfied with the stance of Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

In addition to insisting on suggestions sent to the STM, Bolsonaro has made attacks on the elections on other occasions. On the 18th, the president used the Palácio da Alvorada and the government structure to present, to ambassadors from several countries, suspicions already denied by official bodies on the subject.