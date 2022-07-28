We don’t need a letter to defend democracy, says Bolsonaro

President added that his path is “respect for the Constitution” at a convention of Progressistas

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) that he does not need a booklet to demonstrate his defense of democracy and his compliance with constitutional rules, during the PP (Progressive Party) convention in which the acronym made official coalition to the party of the current Chief Executive.

“We don’t need any primer to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution, we don’t need support or signaling from anyone to show that our path is democracy, freedom, respect for the Constitution”said Bolsonaro.

Bankers and businessmen signed a manifesto in defense of democracy organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and with the support of civil society entities, which was published on Tuesday (26.Jul). There are already 100,000 signatories. The letter in defense of democracy does not mention Bolsonaro, but it is one of the strongest documents against the current president already prepared and endorsed by the Brazilian establishment.

In his speech, Bolsonaro praised Pix again and mentioned that the resource had high adhesion in the country. “Almost 40 million [de pessoas] they never had a bank account, they became micro-entrepreneurs”said the president.

Bolsonaro has already linked, on June 10, the government’s disapproval by bankers to Pix, arguing that the transaction does not have fees like other banking transactions. Then, the position was reinforced by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

“OBankers can even sign manifestos against the president because they know they will not be persecuted. They can sign manifestos against it because they are free from persecution, yes, but the independent Central Bank puts into practice the PIX, which per year transferred more than 30, 40 billion reais in fees that banks earned with each bank transfer and today is grace,” Ciro said on Twitter.

Here is the full text of the publications:

During his speech, Bolsonaro reiterated conservative positions on topics such as gender ideology, legalization of drugs and abortion, topics addressed in his pre-campaign to the reelection contest.

He also said again that Brazil’s foreign policy is “exceptional“. Regarding foreign relations involving the Amazon, he said that the region “it’s not to be shared for the world, it’s ours“. The speech is linked to Bolsonaro’s speech at the launch event of his candidacy, on Sunday (24.Jul.), in which he defended that “the Amazon is from Brazil and there is no more conversation“.