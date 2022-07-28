Wesley Safadão is denounced by a deputy after alleged eroticization of his daughter

posted on 7/27/2022 4:18 PM / updated on 7/27/2022 4:51 PM



The complaint was made by the deputy from Paraíba after Wesley Safadão published a video on social networks alongside his daughter, releasing a new song – (credit: Reproduction)

Federal deputy Eliza Virginia (PP-PB) denounced the singer Wesley Safadão at the Ombudsman of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) for alleged child sexualization of 8-year-old daughter Ysis.

The complaint was made by the deputy from Paraíba after Wesley Safadão published a video on social media alongside his daughter, promoting the new song mallet.

The song has the following verses in the chorus:

“Watermelon red, for young, with gin that you’ll see / Putar*a (go baby) / Call your friends, the dance will boil / Only those who are hot raise their hand aê / Sitting, sitting, sitting, sitting, young girl sitting, sitting, sitting / Ma-maceando”.





Eliza Virginia used social media to tell that she made the complaint, including showing the protocol document.

“In the use of my duties as a mother, as a woman, as a Christian citizen and federal deputy, I have now filed a complaint with the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights that I present in relation to the video that has been circulating on the Safadão network”, said the parliamentarian. .

“There is evident child eroticization that violates the Statute of Children and Adolescents in its third article, which establishes that children and adolescents enjoy all the fundamental rights inherent to the human person without prejudice to full protection, which you, Wesley, is not doing”, added the deputy.

right of reply

O Mail sought out Wesley’s press office to talk about the complaint and the topic. The team reported that “to date, the artist has not been notified or subpoenaed and will not comment on the case.”



