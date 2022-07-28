what changes for the state?

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4 informed that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held this Wednesday (27), approved the so-called guideline for price formation in the domestic market.

According to the state-owned company, the directive reiterates the competence of the executive board in the execution of price policies, preserving and prioritizing the company’s economic result, “seeking to maximize its generation of value.”

The directive incorporates an additional layer of supervision of the execution of pricing policies by the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, based on the quarterly report of the executive board, formalizing an already existing practice, according to the company.

“Procedures related to the execution of the price policy, such as the frequency of product price adjustments, the percentages and values ​​​​of such adjustments, the convenience and opportunity in relation to the decision of price adjustments remain under the competence of the executive board ”, pointed out.

The company reiterates that the aforementioned approval does not imply a change in the current pricing policies in the domestic market, in line with international prices, nor in the company’s bylaws.

Earlier, the newspaper O Globo had informed that the board members would discuss at a meeting this Wednesday a proposal providing that the company’s Board of Directors would be responsible for establishing the price policy, and the executive board of the state-owned company would only carry out the decisions.

In a note, Goldman Sachs pointed out that while it notes that such guidelines do not change the current fuel pricing policy in place (which tracks international prices, albeit with some delay), they allay concerns that bank analysts have heard from some investors about possible changes in pricing policy.

“In the short term, the laws and statutes in force limit the space for government intervention in the company’s policies”, assess the bank’s analysts.

Morgan Stanley sees the announcement as a neutral development as there will be no effective changes to current practices or the current linkage of domestic prices to international parity.

“Still, it eliminates the risk of potentially transferring responsibility for executing the pricing strategy to the Board of Directors, which we would have seen as a negative”, assess the bank’s analysts.

Morgan Stanley remains with equal weight exposure (in line with the market average, equivalent to a neutral recommendation) for the ADRs (in practice, shares of the Brazilian company traded on the NYSE) PBR, with a target price of US$ 14. that the prospects of high dividend payments are not enough to offset political concerns ahead of the elections”, they assess.

Goldman, for its part, remains recommending, highlighting the dividend yield (dividend over the share price) of around 48% expected for 2022. The target price for PETR4 is BRL 32.80, or high of 5, 5% against the last closing.

