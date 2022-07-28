What does the July inflation preview mean for the market?

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

On Tuesday (26), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released a very relevant indicator, but with which many people are not familiar: the IPCA-15.

This indicator works as a preview of inflation, as it measures inflation for the period between the second half of one month and the first half of the other. In the case of the July IPCA-15, for example, the reference period was from June 16 to July 15.

In this period, inflation measured by the indicator registered a high of 0.13%, which corresponds to a strong deceleration in relation to the high of 0.69% in June. In the last 12 months, the IPCA-15 was 11.39%, down from 12.04% in the previous month.

Inflation measured by the IPCA, Brazil’s official price index, increased by 0.67% in June, which indicates a strong correlation between both indicators.

Fuel price drops

Inflation indices are divided into groups, which we can analyze individually to better understand where upward or downward pressures on prices are coming from.

In July, there was a sharp drop in fuel prices, due to the measures implemented by the government aimed at reducing the tax burden on these products, in addition to the cut in the price of gasoline sold by Petrobras, caused by the decline in the price of a barrel. of oil.

Thus, the group “transport” closed the month with a deflation of 1.08%. Another segment that showed a decline in prices was “housing”, with a drop of 0.78%.

On the other hand, the groups “clothing” and “food and beverages” had highs of 1.39% and 1.16% in the period. Taking into account that the prices on the shelves of supermarkets and stores in shopping centers tend to be more directly associated with high inflation, consumers should have the feeling that prices continue to rise, despite the encouraging result of the general index.

In addition, this drop in the IPCA-15 in groups makes evident the complicated situation for retail, which has faced more difficulty than most sectors of the economy in fully passing on the rise in prices to the final consumer.

It is also important to highlight that the good result of the indicator this month is largely due to one-off measures to reduce fuel prices, that is, the perspective is that inflation will accelerate again next month.

Interest rate could rise further

Thus, the Central Bank (BC) should announce a further increase in interest rates at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which will take place on August 2nd and 3rd. Bets revolve around a rise of 0.5 percentage point, which would raise the Selic to 13.75% per year.

If inflation does not show new signs of a strong rise from September onwards, this could be the last interest rate hike in the cycle started in March 2021.

