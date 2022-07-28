What is HIV remission and why is it so difficult to cure the virus? | Health

The three cases before this one occurred in two men who received adult stem cells, most often used in bone marrow transplants, and an American with leukemia who also received a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. virus.

650,000 people died from AIDS complications in 2021, says UN body

Fighting HIV: why the decline in infections has had the worst number since 2016

But how is it possible for someone to be considered, in fact, cured of HIV? What is remission and what are the differences between successful cases? Will we, for sure, have some cure accessible to a large part of the population soon? Find out in this report.

There are some criteria for considering that a person has been cured of HIV, explains Ricardo Diaz, an infectious disease specialist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

However, he says that currently the term “cure” is not the most appropriate. It would be more correct to refer to cases as “sustained remission of HIV without antiretrovirals”.

“That means you take the treatment and the virus doesn’t come back. In some people we have very strong evidence that the virus really doesn’t exist anymore. Not a bit of the virus, nor any sign that it is hidden in the body”, says the infectious disease specialist.

For that, Diaz explains that we have to wait at least two years. This is an important criterion, according to him, so that it can be effectively verified whether HIV has not returned without antiretrovirals and that there is a progressive tendency towards a decrease in detectable antibodies to the virus.

The infectious disease specialist says that, although fundamental, suspending treatment with antiretrovirals is a relatively risky procedureas it promotes the interruption of the treatment that prevents the multiplication of the virus in the body.

“We still have instruments from the ‘Stone Age’, from the ‘Middle Ages’ to monitor this remission. Ideally, we would have a kind of X-ray of the person’s body to prove that there is no more virus here, there, etc. .”, he laments.

How were the other cases of ‘cure’?

The first patient in the world considered cured of HIV was Timothy Ray Brown, initially called the “Berlin patient”; the second success story is the so-called “London patient”, as Adam Castillejo, a Venezuelan who lived in the English capital, became known. The two went through a Bone marrow transplant.

Both men received bone marrow transplants from people who had a mutation in a gene (CCR5-delta 32) that made them naturally resistant to HIV infection.

The third case – the first of a woman considered cured of HIV – was a 64-year-old American patient with leukemia, who had not yet completed two years of remission. “But everything leads us to believe that, with the bone marrow transplant, she was cured”, says Diaz.

Finally, the fourth and most recent is that of a 66-year-old patient who had been living with HIV since the 1980s.

All these cases, according to infectious disease specialist Ricardo Diaz, can be classified as “sustained remission of HIV without antiretrovirals” or “sterilizing cure”, although this is not a more widely accepted term.

“That means we can see a remission. We have good evidence that the virus is gone permanently, but we’re not absolutely sure. That’s why you need to follow these people forever. the term sterilizing cure.

Diaz also recalls that medicine has discussed another case of possible cure in recent years, that of the so-called patient from Düsseldorf, who still remains anonymous.

In 2019, when the case was announced, he had been without any sign of the virus for just three months since he had stopped taking antiretrovirals.

Today, if the success of this episode is confirmed, the Düsseldorf patient would bring the count of “cured cases” to five, but Diaz explains that, unfortunately, “we’ve lost touch with this case and for some reason we’re not hearing about it anymore.”

What are the ‘elite controllers’ of HIV and what is the difference between cures?

In addition to these examples cited above, a 30-year-old Argentine and a 67-year-old American patient from the city of San Francisco became known for being what science calls “elite controllers” of HIV – people able to obtain a “functional cure” of the virus even without receiving medication.

“The functional cure is one where you control the virus and you no longer have any evidence that it can do any harm to your health. It’s one of those people we call elite controllers – It’s not an infrequent thing, it happens in 1% to 3% of people“, explained Diaz to the g1 last year.

According to the researcher, these people have an undetectable viral load, so the virus does not appear to multiply in a way that is possible to see with laboratory methods.

“And they don’t have a decrease in immunity – they don’t drop CD4 [componente de um tipo de célula de defesa]”, he added.

When HIV infects our body, it enters the DNA of all our cells. And as the cells reproduce, they do the same with the material from the virus – and dump it into the bloodstream.

What happens with elite controllers, he explains, is that the immune system kills the cells before the viruses get out of it. It’s a strategy called “shock and kill” – “shock and kill”, in free translation.

“What happens is that there will only be viruses left in these people where you have it as if it were a desert – where you can’t make the virus multiply. [para matar as células]”, he clarifies.

“Only HIV is left where there is repressor chromatin – as if it were a tomb for the virus. [o vírus] it’s in that place it can’t get out of, which is the repressor chromatin. This happens very rarely – and it probably happened twice that we’ve detected: this girl from Argentina and the other one from San Francisco,” he explains.

Why is HIV so difficult to cure?

In “ordinary” people – the vast majority who cannot naturally control HIV – the intent of antiretroviral therapy is to “wake up” the latent virus – “sleeping” inside the cells – and eliminate it. It’s the same “shock and kill”, only with the help of medication.

It is this latency that makes it so difficult to eliminate HIV.

“There are a number of cells – which range from 0.01% to 0.0001% – that have latent virus. The latent virus wakes up over time. If you treat people with a cocktail, the virus comes out of latency and you decrease this latency percentage of latent virus. Just like a small balloon, which starts to wither”, explains Ricardo Diaz.

“Then you cure the person – it just takes 80 years. To cure a person, you would have to treat effectively for 80 years. That’s why you can’t stop the treatment – ​​because when you stop, a latent virus”, he explains.

When will we have an accessible cure for a large part of the population?

All four cases considered “cured” adopted a strategy that Diaz calls anecdotal, as they are considered rare and impossible to translate to a larger scale.

“They serve to prove a concept: we cure people. But we can’t use that and cure everyone.

He also says that this is not a simple procedure, on the contrary: a bone marrow transplant involves risks and is not without complications.

“We had the case of patients in Holland, for example, who underwent the same procedure and of the eight involved, seven died. In other words, bone marrow transplantation is a serious thing. [nesse mesmo caso]the patient who did not die, was not successful”, laments the specialist.

Another important factor that prevents the universalization of this technique is the fact that the transplanted marrow needs to be “resistant”, Diaz points out. An example of the relevance of this is what happened to the “Boston patients”, two people who undergo a transplant of this type and who, apparently, were cured, but who saw the virus manifest itself months after the procedure.

For Diaz, the challenge now is to find a technique that does “less harm than good.” “And doing bone marrow transplants for everyone will kill a lot of people who would be fine out there”, he warns.

Currently in Brazil there are 920,000 people living with HIV, according to the Ministry of Health.