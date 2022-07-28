What is RNTRC? Can I receive the R$ 1 thousand?

the payments of aid for hikers promised by the federal government starts on August 9th. In the first round, two installments will be paid at once, referring to the months of July and August, and the others fall into the account monthly until December.

Officially named Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro), the program will serve just under 900,000 autonomous cargo transporters registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022. See more details.

Registration at RNTRC

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare will use the data from the RNTRC to assemble the list of approved candidates. It is mandatory for professionals and is under the responsibility of the National Agency for Land Transport (ANTT).

The system accepts entries in the categories Autonomous Cargo Carrier – TAC, Road Cargo Transport Company – ETC and Road Cargo Transport Cooperative – CTC. Those who opted for the MEI Trucker modality can also receive.

In addition to having the registration status “Active” on the mentioned date, the professional also needs to have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Can I receive assistance?

The truck driver who wants to consult his situation to verify the possibility of receiving the aid must access the ANTT website. Search is available from carrier, location and vehicle information.

The value of the voucher will be R$ 1 thousand, regardless of the number of vehicles that the beneficiary has. Exceptionally in August, the transfer will be doubled.

Truck Driver Assistance Calendar

PortionPayday
1st installmentaugust 9
2nd installmentaugust 9
3rd installmentSeptember 24
4th installmentOctober, 22
5th installmentNovember 26th
6th installmentDecember 17th

