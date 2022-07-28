What to do if the Auxílio Brasil money doesn’t fall? Check out!

The Federal Government continues to make payments for the 9th round of its Auxílio Brasil. Yesterday, for example, they received users who have the final Social Identification Number (NIS) 7. The money entered these people’s accounts in the early hours of the morning. But, what to do if the Auxílio Brasil money doesn’t fall?

This questioning resurfaced after some program users stated that the amount did not fall into the account at any time. As an example, beneficiary Clara Luise, on her social networks, showed total frustration. “I’ve looked through every possible channel and I still don’t know what happened to my money. I was getting paid normally until last month,” she said. And now, what to do? See below.

What to do if the Auxílio Brasil money doesn’t fall?

Just like Clara, other people are also going through the same situation. So, the first tip for all cases is to check the end of your NIS number and the payment schedule. That’s because, individuals who have the final NIS 8, 9 and 0 have not yet received anything. Releases will still be made in the coming days.

But if you are part of an NIS group that has already received the money and has not yet dropped any amount in your account, another tip is to enter your profile on the Auxílio Brasil application (https://bityli.com/nhyfor). Namely, the app is available for download for free. In the system, you can check what happened to your account. In case of blocking, the app will indicate what to do to resolve the situation.

However, if your account is not blocked, and your payment date has passed, then it is time to contact the Ministry of Citizenship to find out what happened. Citizens can make contact online, or through the number 121. Another option is to call Caixa Econômica Federal directly, which has the number 111.

next changes

Finally, it is important to remember that as of August, the Federal Government’s Auxílio Brasil will undergo a series of changes due to the so-called PEC of Benefits. The value, for example, will rise from R$ 400 to R$ 600. In addition, the total number of users should also grow, from the current 18 million to more than 20 million served, as of next August of this year. year. The Government, with this measure, hopes to end the waiting list for the program.

