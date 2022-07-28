When should monkeypox vaccine be available in Brazil? | Vaccine

For now, there is no clear prediction of when the first doses should arrive in Brazil – the Ministry of Health says that it has conversations with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an entity linked to the World Health Organization (WHO), to get the immunizer.

There is an expectation that the WHO’s July 23 public health emergency decree of international importance could streamline negotiations or regulatory processes and ensure protection for some specific groups.

Understand below which vaccines are used, who are the first to take the doses and how national and international authorities are working to expand the supply of immunization against monkeypox.

About a decade ago, the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic developed an immunizer from the virus vacciniawhich belongs to the same family as smallpox (the cause of smallpox) and monkeypox.

In the United States, she is known as Jynneos. In Europe, the name of this product is Imvanex.

Virologist Clarissa Damaso, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), explains that the pathogens of this group (the orthopoxvirus) usually confer a kind of “cross-protection” — if you are infected with one of them, the immune system generates a response capable of blocking the invasion of the others.

“Some strains of vaccinia are low virulent, which makes them a frequent target of studies for new vaccines”, says the expert.

The immunizer from Bavarian Nordic, which has just started to be used to contain monkeypox in some parts of the world, uses precisely this strategy: it brings the virus vaccinia attenuated (more “weak”), which will promote precisely this cross-immunity.

“It’s a virus so attenuated that it can’t even replicate in human cells. Even so, it generates an immune response that protects against monkeypox”, explains Damaso.

Jynneos/Imvanex is given on a two-dose schedule, with an interval of four weeks between the first and second.

Some local authorities are choosing to give just one dose per person, given the shortage of this immunizer at the moment.

Bavarian Nordic itself is expanding its production capacity and, according to a report by the financial news agency Bloomberg in the United Kingdom, is considering starting an emergency operation, maintaining manufacturing 24 hours a day, to meet the increased demand for doses.

In addition to this vaccine, the United States has a second option available, known as ACAM2000. It, however, cannot be used in some groups with problems with the immune system.

In addition to these two features, there are studies showing that people vaccinated against smallpox, caused by the smallpox virus, are also better protected from monkeypox.

As smallpox was eradicated and no longer circulates around the world, the production of these specific immunizers was completely paralyzed and the vaccination campaign has not taken place since the early 1980s.

Even so, people over 40 who took the smallpox doses during childhood seem to maintain a good level of protection now.

Which countries have already started the campaign and what are the target audiences?

For now, vaccination against monkeypox has only started in parts of Europe and North America.

The European Union, for example, made an agreement with Bavarian Nordic that provides for the delivery of 110,000 doses.

Their distribution will take place on a staggered basis, according to the number of cases registered in the Member States.

The United States already has a stock of 800,000 units of Jynneos/Imvanex, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

Some places, such as Washington, Chicago and New York, started the vaccination campaign there.

The United Kingdom, which also already offers the immunizer, has defined three groups as priorities to receive doses at this time:

The doctor Isabella Ballalai, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), explains that giving priority to some groups makes sense.

“Vaccination is a strategy. We need to think first of the groups at greatest risk, such as those in which the virus circulates more intensively, individuals are more exposed to the pathogen or may have more serious effects of the disease”, he explains.

In the case of monkeypox immunizers, the good news is that they block transmission of the virus and prevent a person from becoming infected.

“And we know that the immune response generated is very long-lasting”, adds Damaso.

There is currently no word on when vaccines against monkeypox will become available in the country.

Sought by BBC News Brazil, the Ministry of Health replied that “it has articulated with the Pan American Health Organization the negotiations for the acquisition of the vaccine, so that the National Immunization Program can define the vaccination strategy”.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, physician David Uip, Secretary of Science, Research and Development of the State of São Paulo, estimated that the immunizing agent should take up to nine months to reach Brazilians.

The expert also believes that the WHO’s public health emergency decree will allow the emergence of “solutions, including the readjustment and distribution of vaccines, resources and the compatibility of public programs between countries”.

The Butantan Institute, also in São Paulo, created a committee to study the possibility of producing vaccines against monkeypox in the national territory.

From a technical point of view, creating immunizations against monkeypox is not so complex — the technology that allows the manipulation of live attenuated viruses is mastered by many laboratories and pharmaceutical companies.

“Even so, the process is not that simple. It is necessary to have a factory and comply with a series of regulatory requirements to guarantee the conditions to manufacture the doses”, points out Ballalai.

“We need to keep in mind that, if the vaccine comes, it will not be for everyone. We need to protect the highest risk groups first“, adds the doctor.

While the vaccine does not arrive, experts recommend being aware of the main symptoms of the disease, such as the appearance of wounds, stains, irritations, pustules or pimples on the skin, especially in the region of the genitals, anus, face or arms.

If these signs appear, it is worth looking for a doctor to make the diagnosis. If tests confirm the presence of monkeypox, the main guideline is to stay in isolation, with minimal contact with other people, until the sores are completely gone. This slows down the circulation of the virus and prevents the creation of new transmission chains in the community.

According to the platform, the portal Our World In Data, from the University of Oxford (England), so far the world has registered 18,800 cases of monkeypox in 78 countries. Of these, 813 were diagnosed in Brazil.