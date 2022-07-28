When should monkeypox vaccine be available in Brazil?

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on When should monkeypox vaccine be available in Brazil? 1 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Health worker holds monkeypox vaccine

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Some countries have already started vaccination against monkeypox

Vaccination against the monkeypox virus, which causes the disease popularly known as monkeypox, is already taking place in some countries in the Northern Hemisphere, such as the United Kingdom and Spain.

For now, there is no clear prediction of when the first doses should arrive in Brazil – the Ministry of Health says that it has conversations with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an entity linked to the World Health Organization (WHO), to get the immunizer.

There is an expectation that the WHO’s July 23 public health emergency decree of international importance could streamline negotiations or regulatory processes and ensure protection for some specific groups.

Understand below which vaccines are used, who are the first to take the doses and how national and international authorities are working to expand the supply of immunization against monkeypox.

Tags

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

HIV: doctors announce 4th case of cure – Época Negócios

+ Today, 38 million people worldwide are living with HIV (Photo: Getty Images via BBC …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved