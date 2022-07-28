While the surgery queue does not move, patients in the Rio Preto region suffer

“I’ve already lost 10 kilos living on soup. Everything I eat is bad. Elective surgery is not an emergency for health managers, but for those waiting for the need it is urgent”. The account is from manager Luana Carvalho Ratero, 34, who has been living with severe bouts of pain caused by gallstones since May. In the most serious of them, she remained hospitalized for three days at Santa Casa, but was discharged without undergoing surgery.

With all the exams in hand, an appointment with the anesthesiologist was scheduled only for September. About the long-awaited surgery, there is no forecast. “I am weak, downcast. These days I tried to eat liver to avoid anemia. I ended up in the UPA,” she said.

Luana is one of the stories behind the 8,570 patients who are in the queue for the collective effort of elective surgeries announced in May by the state government. Despite the offer of double transfers to hospitals, the action does not evolve with the speed expected by the State Health Department, as shown by a report published this Wednesday, 27, by Daily.

Problems such as bureaucracy and lack of structure are pointed out by the health managers of hospitals and Santas Casas as justifications for the obstacle.

Attendant Ana Paula Gonçalves Chagas, 45, faces the same dilemma as Luana. Diagnosed in January with gallstones, she wakes up not knowing what the day will be like. “If I start to feel pain, I have to leave work. It’s rushing to the UPA to have a tramal or morphine injection. The pain has ceased, they send me home,” she says.

In one of the consultations, the patient revealed that she had heard from the doctor that the waiting time for gallbladder surgery is five years, but that she could pay BRL 7,000 if she was interested in a particular procedure.

The large number of people waiting for surgeries is justified by the Covid-19 pandemic, when procedures considered non-emergency were suspended due to the need to make beds available for patients with respiratory syndrome. However, the report identified patients who have been waiting for the intervention for six years, such as 17-year-old student Ana Júlia Cardona, from the city of Santa Fé do Sul. According to her mother, Luciana Cardona, since 2016 the girl has been waiting for surgery at Hospital de Base to correct a deviated septum that makes breathing difficult.

“In addition to discomfort, there is also the aesthetic issue. Because of bullying, my daughter had to go through a psychologist. A seemingly small problem can lead to other, more serious issues,” she says. In the period of six years, Luciana accompanied her daughter in several outpatient consultations in Rio Preto. “Always saying that they were preoperative procedures, which gave us great expectations. We think: now go! But the surgery is not enough.”

Production assistant Maikon Carlos Izaías, 34, no longer has any hope that elective surgery will restore movement to his left hand, injured in a work accident in 2020. “At the time, the doctor said that surgery could restore the mobility of my fingers. Today he says he can only solve the atrophy, that is, the aesthetic issue, no longer the functionality”, he laments. Because of the problem, he is unable to return to work or receive sick pay.

The housekeeper Silvani Jesus da Silva, 41, has been waiting for two years for varicose vein surgery. “I work on my feet all day, my leg swells and hurts. I live on medicine. It is endless suffering.”

Seven months ago, Beatriz Vieira, 24, was diagnosed with a bone tumor in her pelvis. “It’s like I have a big orange on my waist. I have horrible pain and I inject morphine, but it only eases. It is a problem that also affects self-esteem, because I am literally deformed. A lot of people look at it and ask, it’s quite unpleasant.”

In common among all the stories told, there is the anxiety for the summons to the collective effort of elective surgeries.

Hernia, varicose veins and cataract ‘top’ list

The procedures with the greatest demand in the Rio Preto region are hernia, varicose veins and cataract procedures. In an emergency meeting held this Tuesday, 26, at the Regional Health Department (DRS) of Rio Preto, the state secretary of health, Jean Gorinchteyn, demanded answers from health managers about the reason for the delay in patient care. “It is not possible that, by paying twice the SUS table, we are not managing to speed up this queue”, he protested. The government representative gave until October for the surgeries foreseen in the task force to be carried out.

This Wednesday, the 27th, the Secretary of State for Health informed the report, through a note, that there was a 15% reduction in the repressed demand of 18,200 surgeries planned for the collective effort in the Rio Preto region – the numbers of surgeries and of patients are different, because a person can undergo more than one procedure. “They were people who were waiting for outpatient surgical evaluation, medium and high complexity surgeries, inserted in the Health Offers and Services Regulation Center (Cross)”, he said in a note.