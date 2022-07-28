Whindersson Nunes makes new face tattoos and criticized on the web



Whindersson Nunes shared with followers on his social media that he got more tattoos on his face. The new designs divided opinions from netizens and the comedian ended up receiving some criticism for his tattoos.

The comedian had already tattooed his face, with two sentences in English and a cangaceiro hat. This time, he was more discreet and bet on small drawings, on both sides of the face. In addition, he even tattooed his neck with a new phrase.

‘New show, new tattoos’, Whindersson wrote when showing the result, which did not please all fans. ‘My son, you’re beautiful, don’t do it on your face anymore. I know it’s him, you pay with your money, but it’s not so good,’ wrote a netizen. ‘Is that a cry for help?’, asked another.

See the new tattoos:

eviction notice

Last week, the comedian became involved in a controversy over debts. Supposedly, Whindersson had rented a commercial room and for non-payment an eviction order was issued in his name.

Seeing the buzz, Nunes decided to comment on the matter and revealed that he did not rent the property and that he wanted to set foot in the place. However, according to the press office, the administrative management is carried out by an outsourced company, which was already regulating the debt.

