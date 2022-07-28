WHO admits for the first time that monkeypox can be sexually transmitted – News









Four days after declaring that the Monkeypox (monkeypox) is a Public Health Emergency of International Concernthe WHO (World Health Organization) admitted this Wednesday (27) that it can be considered a sexually transmitted disease.

At a press conference, WHO adviser Andy Seale, a specialist in HIV, hepatitis and STIs (sexually transmitted infections), recalled that agency advisers are analyzing the issue.

“In short, they [especialistas] concluded that this is clearly a disease transmitted during sex and, therefore, is configured as a sexually transmitted disease, but has not yet been classified as such. They are still comparing this disease with other diseases, evaluating laboratory data.”

Last week, a study carried out in 16 countries and published in the prestigious scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine showed that 95% of infections had occurred through sexual contact.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak could be stopped by reducing individual exposure. He suggested reducing sexual partners and reconsidering having new sexual partners as forms of prevention.

In addition, it oriented people to keep in touch with those they had a sexual relationship with to facilitate tracking in case someone develops the disease.

Last week’s study also showed that 98% of those infected were men who had sex with men. The WHO, however, warns that this does not mean that the disease cannot reach other groups.

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as the virus,” said the director-general.

For the WHO’s monkeypox technical leader, Rosamund Lewis, it is important to know that this is a disease that can be transmitted in other ways as well.

“It is a disease that is transmitted by close contact. There are other modes of transmission besides sexual contact, there is skin-to-skin contact. Although one group is predominantly affected at the moment, it is very important that everyone understands that anyone can become infected. It’s very difficult to get that message across as there is an affected group that we want to get the message across about how to protect themselves, but anyone exposed to monkeypox can become infected.”

She highlighted that there are infections that occur indoors, through hugs, for example, or sharing clothes and objects.

Another challenge in the WHO guidelines is to clarify that condom use alone may not be able to prevent monkeypox virus infection, Seale said.

“We cannot simply recommend condom use to prevent transmission because it occurs when there is skin contact, not just mucosal contact. We are working to describe this as intimate contact that can occur during sex.”

A study conducted by researchers at the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome detected monkeypox virus DNA in the semen of a patient who no longer had skin lesions.

In the laboratory, they found that the virus present in the semen remained contagious and capable of reproducing. What is being sought now is how long he would be infectious.

In the UK, authorities recommend that men use condoms when having sex for eight weeks after recovering from the disease.

A monitoring by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) of the United States shows that the world is approaching the mark of 20 thousand cases of monkeypox, in the biggest global outbreak of the disease in history.

Brazil ranks seventh on the list of countries with the highest number of cases. Until Monday (25), there were 813 patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

The director of the WHO Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan, said that “monkeypox does not compare to Covid”.

“But it’s still a severe disease that needs staggered action, because we don’t know what’s coming, we have a lot of uncertainty. This is affecting a part of our community, it’s important that we show solidarity.”

According to the health agency, five deaths from the disease have occurred so far, all on the African continent. Around 10% of patients had to be hospitalized worldwide, the vast majority for pain control.

Rosamund Lewis recalled that there are specific groups in which the disease can develop poorly. They are: children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, such as people undergoing chemotherapy or transplants, for example.













Vaccination



















The WHO director-general again reinforced the entity’s position that mass vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended at this time.

the vaccine of Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordicapproved in the US for smallpox and monkeypox, has about 16 million doses currently available, many of which are already purchased but not all bottled.

Places like New York City are already vaccinating gay and bisexual men, but the WHO says it still doesn’t have enough data on the effectiveness of the immunizer or how many doses might be needed.

“It is important to remember that the vaccine takes several weeks to be effective, which means that vaccinated people need to continue to protect themselves and make safe choices,” said Rosamund.

The expert also highlighted that traditionally this disease has a transmission rate below 1, which means that the outbreak is limited.

The so-called R0 shows “how much an infected person could transmit the virus. It is an average that can vary up or down. Anything below 1 indicates that the epidemic can be contained; above 1, it indicates that the epidemic can spread “, explained WHO’s Covid-19 Technical Lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.



What Still Intrigues Science About Monkeypox









