who receives INSTALLMENT of R$ 1,212 RELEASED today (28)? See when you will receive PIS base year 2021; PIS 2022 TABLE and PIS 2022 CALENDAR

According to the Ministry of Economy, around 500 thousand workers with a formal contract did not receive the PIS 2022even though they are entitled.

CHECK HERE if you will withdraw R$ 1,212 in August

However, this withdrawal, which can be up to BRL 1,212 can still be done. See details below:

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Payment of R$ 600 has a new date; SEE the updated calendar HERE

PIS Calendar;

SIP calendar;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022 Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2022 table;

PIS Pasep 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Pasep 2021;

PIS Calendar 2021.

PIS 2022; PIS PASEP 2022

PIS 2022: Payment of BRL 1,212 released. SEE HOW MUCH YOU WILL RECEIVE

As has been said, the PIS of those who worked in the year 2020 was released only this year – the PIS 2022.

As a result, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed, with no start date determined.

WHO IS RIGHT TO THE PIS; WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS PAYMENT; HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS?; PIS WITHDRAWAL

As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

TABLE PIS; TABLE OF PIS 2022; 2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR; 2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.