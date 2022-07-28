Withdrawal of the FGTS can be made after 3 years without formal work

The FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a right of all workers provided for by the CLT. In short, the benefit is like a reserve fund that was developed with the aim of supporting the worker in case of unfair dismissal.

However, it is not just this dismissal without just cause that guarantees the FGTS, as the redemption can be made in other situations that are also provided for by law. In this way, it is possible to withdraw the fund, for example, at the time of your retirement, when you turn 70, in cases of public calamity and some other reasons.

In short, those citizens who have been unemployed for 3 consecutive years will be able to withdraw the total balance of the FGTS. However, the person will be able to redeem the amounts available in all accounts that are linked to the fund. Since, for each employment relationship that the person had, an account is created so that the month-to-month FGTS deposit can be made.

Therefore, you are entitled to withdraw for more than 3 years in a row without registration in the wallet, that is, working in some activity in an informal way does not make it impossible for the citizen to have access to the amount. Therefore, being unemployed does not mean not having worked with a formal contract, in these cases, the redemption can only be made from the person’s birthday month, after completing 3 years without formal work.

If the person is interested and meets the criteria shown here, he/she must make a request at Caixa Econômica Federal, which is the body responsible for transferring the FGTS. Thus, it is necessary to carry the required documentation, such as a photo document, PIS/Pasep/NIS number and the work and social security card (CTPS), in order to prove the time without employment.