Without makeup, Simaria takes a selfie with a daring lace sweater: “Good morning like this”

Natural beauty! Simaria, sister of singer Simone, left Twitter followers excited about her reality this Thursday (28) by publishing a new selfie. The muse left the fans in love, as always, and gave something to talk about with her “good morning”.

On the occasion, the muse of the sertanejo came up with a “washed face” and a lacy white sweater, posting the breathtaking selfie on her social networks to shake up the fans’ day. The brunette was extremely praised and collected comments from the crowd.

“I miss seeing this beauty on stage”, fired a fan of the singer in response to the muse’s tweet. “The face of the love of my life, I just need to marry me”, joked another internet user with passionate emojis. “She is way above the norm,” said a third, drooling over the muse.

B diaaa vidinhaaaas… how are you?? pic.twitter.com/Rkq0IqPMIJ — Simaria (@SimariaMendes) July 27, 2022

Simaria launches alleged indirect after rumors of fight with Simone: “Peace”

Colleague doesn’t stop! Recently, the singer Simaria used Twitter to make an outburst beyond mysterious, which was interpreted as an indirect by the fans of the country duo. Amid rumors of a possible separation, the muse wrote:

“Peace does not mean being in a place where there is no noise, confusion or hard work. It means being in the midst of these things and still having calm in your heart.” It is worth remembering that the duo is facing a moment of crisis that has generated buzz in recent months.

Previously, the singer has already made a new reflection on her profile, which was also interpreted as an indirect for everything that Coleguinha is currently experiencing. “The focus is to practice calm. Because it is from her that all creativity, love, light and all peace are born. Never count on disappointment because it will never let you down.”

