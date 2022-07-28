Woman who went viral for sleeping in the audience at ‘Encontro’ explains why she dozed off

Izabela returned to the attraction commanded by Patricia Poeta this Wednesday, 27, after becoming a meme

Reproduction / Globe

Izabela became a meme after appearing live sleeping in the audience of ‘Encontro’



A woman who was in the audience of “Date” on July 18, went viral on social media, because the cameras caught her sleeping during the live attraction. The young woman in question is called Izabela and is 21 years old. She participated in the program led by Patricia Poet this Wednesday, the 27th, and explained why he took a nap live. “I had worked late, and when I got home, my son took a bit of trouble to sleep. I ended up sleeping late and woke up too early to come [participar do programa]. It was time for the break, I pulled over and dozed off. It was a matter of seconds. The boy behind me nudged me,” she said. Noticing that she had become a meme on social media, Izabela was embarrassed to post the photos she took on the day she was in the audience of the “Meeting”. She took the space to deny speculation that she found it boring to be on the show. “A lot of people talking about absurd things, which I didn’t like [de vir], on the contrary, I liked it, otherwise I wouldn’t be here again today”, declared Izabela. The photo of the sleeping young woman was widely used to make mean jokes involving Patricia’s performance, who has faced a lot of criticism on social media since she took over the post of Fátima Bernardes in the morning attraction of Globe.